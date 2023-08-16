ENGLEHART - The Englehart Public Library will be going through what staff and the board are calling "a technology refresh project."
With the help of approximately $30,000 from local organizations and businesses, including the Frog's Breath Foundation which donated $20,000 of that amount, the entire computer infrastructure of the library will be updated in the months ahead, said Stephanie Carrier, the new chief executive officer of the Englehart Public Library.
In an interview at the library, Carrier said the decision to upgrade the library computer system started with the realization that both the server and the cataloguing software were very out of date.
The upgrades will have many benefits to patrons including making it possible for them to access their own accounts at home, and manage them, she said.
An automated system will advise patrons if their books are due or close to due.
For now, "We will keep our current system running until our collection is fully catalogued in Jasi and then we'll make a switch," she said.
Along with Carrier, library staff include Valerie Kennedy, Pamela Milton, and summer student Halle Thomas.
Milton commented, "Weeding the collection has been a huge endeavour just to make it so we can see what we have." A large book sale is taking place at the library, and Carrier is open to suggestions for places to donate the books left over from the book sale.
Carrier anticipates the new system will make it possible to take mobile apps outside the library to fairs and other events, where the collection can be presented to patrons for use at those venues.
The library has eight public computer stations but only two of them are really used, said Carrier. She said the hope is to have all eight stations running once the new software is installed.
The library serves the municipalities of Englehart, Chamberlain and Evanturel. Family memberships for those living outside those municipalities have now been lowered to $125 a year. Everyone is welcome to the library to use its computers or browse through their reading materials, whether they have a membership or not, she noted. Memberships are only required if people plan to borrow materials, she added.
Kennedy commented that there have been many new families coming to the community, "so the first place they access is our library, so that gives us a chance to welcome them to our community."
A new Indigenous collection has now been assembled and is displayed.
Books for teens have been moved to their own section and separated from books for younger readers.
Many large-print books and audio books are available for seniors.
New books are also displayed so that patrons can immediately see them.
The library staff are particularly proud of their children's section. When the library was built, past librarian Joan King made sure that an area would be dedicated to children and the programs for children.
Thomas commented that daycares often bring children in to listen to the stories read at the storytime.
The library also has programming for adults every Wednesday evening. The first three Wednesday's of the month, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., are dedicated to meetings of artists. On the fourth Wednesday, a women's wellness evening is held.
Eden Samuel, who comes to Canada from Eretria, has also become actively involved as a volunteer at the library, and her cookbook is included in the library collections.
Carrier has been studying to attain her full qualifications for the position of library CEO, but says she will take a short break from her studies to focus on the upgrades.
The library hours are: Tuesday 12 noon to 5p.m.; Wednesday 12 noon to 9 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon to 5 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Carrier thanked those who have provided support for the technology refresh project, including Englehart Chief Administrative Officer Malorie Robinson, Englehart Mayor Jerry Mikovitch, the Frog's Breath Foundation, Georgia Pacific, Temiskaming Foundation, Englehart Dental Office, Williams and Scott Ace Hardware, and Garlin's Gift Gallery Plus.