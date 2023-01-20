There's a distinctly international flavour roaming the halls of New Brunswick schools. More than 700 students from around the globe are currently attending New Brunswick schools, with 150 in Anglophone West schools, including eight at Hartland Community School.
The students arrive with the support of the New Brunswick International Student Program, spending anywhere from a semester to a full year as an exchange student.
Valentina Wynne of Germany and Aya Muira of Japan are two of the eight students living and learning this year in Hartland. Both are enjoying the experience.
The two 16-year-olds, along with the host mother, Holly Taylor of Hartland, and Anglophone West regional manager for NBISP Julie O'Brien, sat down with the River Valley Sun during a reception for Wynne's Young Artist Showcase at Creek Village Gallery and Café in Woodstock on Jan. 7.
The two young women embrace the experience. And so does Taylor, who said Wynne and Muira, and the eight girls she hosted in the past, provide her with special memories and a worldwide network of new friends.
O'Brien said Taylor's, Wynne's, and Muira's experiences are the norm with the program. While problems occasionally occur, visiting students, host families, the schools and the community usually gain a lot.
O'Brien explained that the program, associated with Atlantic Education International, works well with a robust support system. She said each school has a coordinator, noting Dustin Day serves that role at HSC.
O'Brien added most hosts, such as Taylor, enjoy the experience.
Taylor began hosting international students in 2018.
"One of the previous coordinators approached me in a store one day and told me about the program," she said. "I had an empty house and heart to fill. I couldn't think of a better way. So without hesitation, I signed up to be a host parent/guardian."
To date, Taylor hosted 10 girls between the ages of 14 and 18 from five countries, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Chile and Japan. While she faced some challenges, Taylor called it a "rewarding" experience.
She said she enjoyed support, help and encouragement from coordinators, O'Brien, friends and family.
"I have fond memories, stories, pictures, souvenirs and bonds from each time I hosted," Taylor said. "I keep in contact with each 'daughter' as well as some of their family members."
She said two of the young women she hosted already returned for a visit.
Muira and Wynne embraced the cultural difference as they arrived from the large international cities of Tokyo and Munich to small-town New Brunswick.
"It was smaller than I expected," said Muira.
Both joked that in Hartland, they almost always run into someone they know wherever they go.
Muira said the food culture is dramatically different.
"At home, we eat rice every day," she said.
Wynne noticed the heavy reliance on cars in Canada, noting that in Munich, she and her parents rely almost totally on bikes and public transport for travel.
Both girls remarked about the long and busy Carleton County Christmas season.
Wynne said they celebrate Christmas in Germany, but not to the same extent.
Muira said Christmas in Japan for her consisted primarily of a family dinner. She added that New Year's is a special event in Japan. She admitted she missed spending it with her family this year.
Coming from large all-girls schools, the teens noted the different atmosphere in Hartland. While both attend large schools in their home country, Hartland was the first time they attended a K-to-12 school.
Muira said all the girls in Japan wear school uniforms.
"We never had to worry about what to wear every day," she laughed.
Wynne said her German school has a more controlled subject base with fewer options.
"I would not have culinary class in Germany," she said.
While the student exchange program is going well, O'Brien said they are always looking for more hosts.
She urged anyone interested to reach out to the local school coordinator or contact nbisp.ca
Taylor encourages others to get involved.
"If you are interested in sharing your home, heart, life and culture and want to learn another, I recommend this program and this opportunity," she said. "It's life-changing."