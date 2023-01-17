Nominations are now open for Assiniboine Community College’s annual alumni awards, which will be presented at the college’s campuses in Brandon and Dauphin this fall.
It’s an event that Assiniboine’s Alumni Association’s board of directors always looks forward to, association president Kevin Bailey stated in a press release sent out by the college yesterday.
“It’s gratifying to learn how valued fellow alumni are in their communities and the strides they have made in their profession,” Bailey said.
Individuals can nominate an Assiniboine alumnus or alumna for the Distinguished Alumni Award, which will be presented to up to two recipients who have distinguished themselves in both their chosen professions and communities, and the One to Watch award, which is given to alumni ages 35 or younger who have demonstrated exceptional achievement and significant contribution to their professional communities.
The Excellence in Education Award will be presented to a current staff or faculty member at Assiniboine who has made an extraordinary contribution to teaching and the student experience.
Recognizing alumni for their outstanding achievements is very important, said Assiniboine alumni relations co-ordinator Lisa Huston.
“With more than 55,000 Assiniboine alumni throughout the province and across the country, it’s difficult to choose one recipient for each category. There are so many remarkable stories to be commended,” she said.
The deadline for nominations is March 31, 2023. For nomination forms and more information, visit assiniboine.net/alumni awards or email alumni@assiniboine.net.
Last year’s recipients included Barry LaRocque, Tere Stykalo, Dallas Flett-Wapash, Kayla Gillis, Nicole Koroway, Jadelyn McKay, Kent Wieb and Carla Gibson.