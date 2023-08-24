Niivi Snowball, one of Kuujjuaq’s most vocal activists, led the way when Montreal’s annual Pride Parade took over the streets of downtown on Aug. 13.
“I was invited to represent the two-spirit people of Nunavik,” said Snowball in a phone interview.
“I walked in front of the parade because this year they really wanted to emphasize two-spirit people amongst the LGBTQ community.”
Two-spirit is a term that’s specific to queer Indigenous identities.
Most important for Snowball was the chance to share experiences with other prominent Indigenous figures in this community from across the country.
“When I met all the native representatives, it was so heartwarming. We all got to share our cultures with each other, and it was amazing,” Snowball said.
For the event, Snowball wore a costume featuring red handprints on a white shirt, signifying the national issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
“I got the help from other Indigenous people,” Snowball said. “Right before the parade, all of them put their hands on the dress with red paint. That was really cool.
“Just walking, I felt very empowered. I could be myself.”
Snowball has been organizing Kuujjuaq’s Pride events for several years now.
There was a moment of silence held during the Montreal parade to honour LGBTQ people who have died. This was something Snowball would like to include in future events in Nunavik.
“The moment of silence was very powerful,” Snowball said.
“It was a powerful moment, and I think we should include that in our Pride as well. It should be for the people that we have lost along the way, especially the people we have lost to suicide in our communities.”