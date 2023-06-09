WALKERTON – What do you get when you take an artfully-crafted script and delightful characters, and spice it up with witty localisms and some really unexpected plot twists? Great entertainment!
The County Towne Players’ production of Reunion Two … I Do! I Do!, May 26 to June 3, was a triumph.
The play, written and directed by Heather Kueneman, is a sequel to The Reunion, remembered fondly by local audiences. However, Reunion Two is show that stands on its own, thanks largely to Kueneman’s skillful handling of the plot. Lisa (Aleasha Reich) and Cam (Ryan Craig), have a history, as do all engaged couples, but the upcoming wedding takes on a life of its own, as weddings do. But not like this one!
There are unexpected twists and detours, characters that are as familiar as they are endearing, and humour that elicits laughter with every step down the aisle.
Bravo to Reich and Craig, who manage to hold the audience’s attention as the central figures amidst of some of the most outrageously charming characters to ever grace the Victoria Jubilee Hall stage.
Don Leslie as Charlie, owner of Charlie’s Irish Pub, has the skill as an actor to take the story through some touching and even bittersweet moments, while keeping the mood light and the action moving at lightning speed.
Millie (Diane Hodgson) and Agnes (Sherry Mcintee) almost steal the show. They take the script and run with it, whether the discussion is about the funeral sandwiches they stash in their purses (a grand small-town tradition), or Spanx undergarments.
There are other familiar characters – Sadie (Evelyn Herman), the accordion-playing caterer; her husband Herb (Ken Coleman); Courtney (Alyssa Wells), the bride’s best friend; and the spouses of Agnes and Millie. Adding balance are new characters – Cam’s parents Isabelle (Joni Lang) and Ray (Rick Schuler), Lisa’s mother Margaret (Rebecca Reich), and Mr. Turley (Mark Gaynor) - and, of course, King Charles and Queen Camilla (Phillip Murphy and Janice Swanton).
Some of the most hilarious scenes go to characters who are onstage only briefly – Courtney’s boyfriend Mike, Cam’s hockey buddies, Sparkles and Mrs. Melnick.
The sets and lighting make the most of the space on the stage, and the costumes add the needed colour to keep all eyes on the characters.
As brilliant as cast and crew are, the real star of Reunion Two is the play itself. It would be easy to imagine it on stages in different communities, the local references adjusted to suit other venues, and audiences taking delight in every one of them as the solid plot line carries the show to the final curtain.
And Walkerton got to enjoy it first!
Never let it be said that an amateur production can’t be professional in every way that counts. Reunion Two is the proof.