WALKERTON – For much of Friday night’s game against the Mount Forest Patriots, it looked as if the Capitals might succeed in breaking the visiting team’s winning streak. However, success is still evading the Caps, who lost 4-3.
Walkerton took an early lead with a goal by Sam Shakes from Clayton Fitzsimmons, and by the end of the first period, led 2-0 with a goal by Jett Morningstar from Shakes and Kevin Perrott.
The Caps held on to the lead through most of the second period. Then the Patriots got on the scoreboard with a goal by Dylan Szmanowski from Caleb Cribbin and Cameron Lytle and another by Elijah Brahaney from Cribbin and Szmanowski to tie the score.
In the third period, Mount Forest failed to capitalize on some Walkerton penalties, at one point having a two-man advantage. Finally, with both teams up to full strength on the ice, the Patriots’ Matthew Weiler scored from Austin Griffin and Bryan Richardson to take the lead. Walkerton tied the score with Shakes’ second goal of the game, assisted by Elliott McCarey and Kyle Durrer, but Ethan Meeker scored for Mount Forest to make it 4-3, all within two minutes. The visitors were able to hold on to the lead for the rest of the game.
The Patriots return to Walkerton on Friday, Nov. 4 for a 7:30 p.m. game. Come early and don’t miss a minute of what promises to be an exciting game at the Walkerton Community Centre. The Capitals visit Kincardine the next day for another 7:30 game.
The Patriots remain undefeated with 11 wins and a tie, for 23 points, leading the North Pollock Division of the PJHL. In second place are the Mitchell Hawks with 18 points, followed by the Hanover Barons with 17 points. The Wingham Ironmen have 13 points, Kincardine Bulldogs have nine, Walkerton Capitals have five, and Goderich Flyers now have two, thanks to their 6-3 win over Wingham on Sunday, Oct. 30.