When Boissevain author Lisa Joelle was deciding where to set her debut novel titled, “There are Thirty Ways to Make a Scene,” she wasn’t tempted to set it in some bustling, cosmopolitan city like New York or Seattle. Instead, she chose to set it in Manitoba’s capital city — Winnipeg.
Although Joelle grew up in Alberta, after she moved to Manitoba the Keystone Province completely captured her heart.
“I have fallen in love with Manitoba,” Joelle said, “but it felt too close to home to write small town stuff. Winnipeg kind of seemed safe.”
It was also important for Joelle to bring some flavours of Mennonite culture into her novel, which focuses on three women — Isla, Priya, and Emma — who have been best friends since high school. As they grow older, the different paths they have chosen for themselves start to strain the bonds they have made with each other.
Priya, entering her final years of medical school, believes she will sail through them with ease. Emma and her husband have just moved into their dream home and are expecting their first child, and Isla is fresh off of a major heartbreak and stuck in a frustrating job.
“It’s the story of these three friends who have been friends for such a long time, and about how as they hit adult milestones, like getting married or falling in love or career stuff, there’s difficult things that they have to go through,” Joelle said.
The book started as a romantic comedy, Joelle said, but as she wrote it she saw it transform before her eyes into something deeper that put more focus on the three women and their personal stories.
“It’s the story of how things can be difficult and absurd and how to be friends through all that, and just how important relationships are. And there’s a lot of family stuff in there, too,” Joelle said.
With so many novels that currently stock the shelves of libraries and bookstores coming from a place of family dysfunction and trauma, Joelle wanted to highlight the fact that often, families can be the source of great healing and joy for people.
“I wanted to show a healthy family that teases each other and sits around the table every week,” she said.
Describing her artistic temperament as feeling as though she has ideas that are exploding in her mind and need to come out, Joelle is no stranger to the world of arts and culture. She serves as the chair of the Boissevain-Morton Arts Council and is a visual artist who has sold her creations for many years. Making the leap to writing proved a natural move for her, she said. Both are all about taking risks.
“I’ve taken risks, and some of them have worked out, but not all of them worked out in the end. It really just has to come down to the love of the work and the desire to connect with people through that work,” Joelle said.
Deciding to go the self-publishing route is one of the risks Joelle has taken that she feels has worked out very well for her. Her novel is available through FriesenPress, a publishing company out of Altona, Man., located 257 km southeast of Brandon. It’s also available on Amazon Kindle and Kobo, an e-book retailer, and the FriesenPress bookshop, and at the Irvin Goodon International Wildlife Museum in Boissevain, located 73 km south of Brandon.
Although writing the novel and going over it multiple times before sending it to her editor took a lot of work, time and effort, Joelle said actually marketing the book is proving to be the bigger challenge.
“There’s so much to do to put yourself out there, and I’m just trying to remind myself that I don’t have to do it all in one day,” she said.
Although the book has only been out since June 19, Joelle is already starting to hear positive feedback from those who have already read it.
While Joelle said she doesn’t intend “There are Thirty Ways to Make a Scene” to be the only book she writes in her career, she’s not certain which artistic pursuit she will focus on next.
“Whatever is giving me energy and excitement, that’s what I’m working on at the moment.”
When she does eventually get around to writing her second book, Joelle feels that setting it in a small Manitoba town similar to Boissevain will be too tempting an idea to forgo a second time.
“The next one is probably going to be a little more small town. But it’s hard, because there are so many beautiful characters in town, but I don’t want it to be super obvious,” she said. “I hope anyone who sees themselves in it is honoured by it.”
Joelle will also return to the themes of the first book — relationships, and the important role they play in peoples’ lives.
“I think that I’m pretty comfortable in exploring different relationships, whether it’s family, friends, community, that kind of idea. That’s definitely where I’m passionate,” she said.
To learn more about Joelle and her work, visit lisajoelle.ca or attend the Irvin Goodon International Wildlife Museum in Boissevain on Aug. 6, when Joelle will host a book launch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.