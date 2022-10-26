Six Nations Police took a divide-and-conquer approach to a drug bust in Ohsweken on Monday.
According to a media release, officers waited until a suspect car parked by a store on Second Line before making their move.
After the driver went inside the store, officers arrested a female passenger without incident. The male driver allegedly resisted arrest inside the store, assaulting two officers before eventually ending up in handcuffs.
Police say officers found cocaine, purple fentanyl, and bundled cash on the suspects, and a search of the car turned up more fentanyl and a digital scale.
A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both of Ohsweken, face charges of possessing fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000.
The woman is also charged with failing to comply with a court order, while the man is charged with resisting arrest and 21 counts of driving while prohibited.
Both accused were held for a bail hearing.