Lost and seized pets have a new place to go after council unanimously approved an animal control deal with the London-Middlesex Humane Society.
The contract is for $16,295 for the first year with a two percent cost increase per year over five years. The budget for 2022 was $12,000. Staff will now meet with the Humane Society’s board to work out service details that start the second week of October, and will soon communicate with residents how to contact animal control.
Adelaide Metcalfe took a leadership role in finding an animal control service provider for nine area municipalities that were in the same boat. They are able to use the process drawn up by Adelaide Metcalfe to get a similar contract if they so choose.
There is also the potential for the Humane Society to take on things like dog licensing in the future. Having a satellite facility in the county rather than forcing people to drive to London for their pets was discussed.
“If they get three or four more municipal clients, then that reality becomes more tangible,” said CAO Morgan Calvert.