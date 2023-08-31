On Sept. 10, the Parkinson Association of Alberta will hold its annual Step N Stride in Medicine Hat. Executive director Lana Tordoff explained, “It’s a little bit different this year, registration/check-in is at 1 p.m. and the walk itself starts at 2 p.m. We moved from Kin Coulee Park to Lion’s Park and are directly adjacent to the Veiner Centre.”
The event has been toned down from what it was in past years and will be a social with a picnic lunch, sandwiches, treats, yard games, walking and spending time together, with this year’s festivities more focused on the Parkinson’s community in Medicine Hat.
Last year ended up being an event that was nice for those not invested in the fundraiser or the walk.
“We had the inflatables set up and all those fun things, which was great because people had a good time, but it wasn’t really focused on Parkinson’s or the people who are living with Parkinson’s in Medicine Hat,” stated Tordoff.
It’s a tough time to be in the charity business, Tordoff says, and PAA is doing everything they can to keep the work they do going.
“The economy has changed and there is so much going on in our province and in the world,” said Tordoff. “I think what we are looking forward to most is sitting back and being grateful for each other and what we have in this community.”