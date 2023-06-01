Students from Westlane Secondary School in Niagara Falls learned the value of volunteering last week at Red Roof Retreat.
Red Roof Retreat is a charitable organization that provides programs and camps to children, teens, and young adults with spe- cial needs, as well as their families.
The day started around 10 a.m. for the students, who also got a tour of the Line 6 property in Niagara-on-the- Lake before starting their assigned jobs.
Some kids mucked out animal pens, some gardened, some cleaned and some painted motivational messages onto wood boards.
Clients of Red Roof Retreat also participated in the fun with some painting activities under the tent.