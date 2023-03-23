The Welland Canal reopened early Wednesday morning, so drivers should be on the lookout for raised bridges and passing ships.
This means ships will be travelling through the canal regularly until next winter.
The canal is run by the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.
People who need to use the Lakeshore, Carlton or Queenston bridges in Niagara-on-the-Lake can get bridge status updates at the Seaway’s website if ever they want to avoid a raised bridge.
There also are smartphone apps and a radio channel that offer bridge information.
Port Colborne is hosting a traditional Top Hat ceremony at Lock 8 near Gateway Park to mark the reopening.