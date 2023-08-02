A weekend-long series of waterfront concerts in Gananoque came to an end on Sunday, as Le FestivILES wrapped up after performances by Norbert Lepage and Josee Brault at Joel Stone Heritage Park.
“Mother Nature co-operated amazing,” said David Osmond, a Gananoque councillor and organizer of the festival.
“There were no bugs, a little rain during Saturday’s afternoon, which may have hurt the vendors a bit, but when the entertainment started the sun was out, the crowd on Saturday night was fantastic and the entertainment we got throughout the weekend was amazing.
"Attendance was similar to last year’s show (roughly 1,000 in attendance), and I think the weather may have scared some people off, but overall, it was successful.”
This was the second edition of Le FestivILES. It featured a weekend full of live music and a pop-up market.
“I think three days is the number to stay at next year if we can get the same support we did this year,” said Osmond. “I don’t want to force growth, then spread too thin. We only have so many resources to use, so I think three nights is the way to go again next year.”
Last year’s festival was a one-day-only concert, headlined by Michel Pagliaro.
This year’s headliner was the Paul Langlois Band.
“It was fantastic. A great show,” said Osmond.
Le FestivILES started out as an idea to celebrate and welcome Francophone visitors. It was a hit with the community and participants, so much so that organizers decided to expand it this year.
The weekend of bilingual concerts has been strategically placed on July 28 to July 30 — also known as the first week of the construction holiday in Quebec. The idea is to attract tourists from La Belle Province.
“Our francophone tourists are our biggest driver all summer, and especially during that two-week construction holiday season, if we don’t show appreciation for their support for our restaurants, hotels, Airbnbs, we may lose them, because there’s other spots to go. (Those other destinations) may not be able to compete with us, but we need to say thanks for coming.”
Osmond would like to see this festival return next year.
“It’s ultimately not my decision because a lot of it is funding that comes from the casino funding that goes through the Town of Gananoque, but hopefully it’s something that comes up in our next budget discussion so we can get it approved again to carry over, and as it goes it will garner more interest from the community,” said Osmond.
Performing live on Friday was George Tierney and The Vaudevillians. Saturday’s lineup featured Les Soliloques, The BackSteps, and Paul Langlois.
As part of the festival, a market was open Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“(Going forward) I’d like to see it not just focused on waterfront music,” said Osmond. “While that is the big catch - the concert on the stage, but I’d like to see the community do other type of bilingual, Francophone type of events, having some fun with it, whether it’s at a restaurant or other parts of the community doing small, simple things.”
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)