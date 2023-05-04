NAPANEE – Donny Brinklow knew he was dying.
He had no idea where he was, or what had happened, but he felt death’s grip, pulling him hard toward nothingness.
“I woke up for seconds,” the 54-year-old Deseronto native, devoted husband and father of eight recalled over breakfast recently when recounting his months long struggle to survive. “And I knew I was in trouble,” he said.
With his wife Patti at his side inside the emergency room at Napanee General Hospital, Brinklow knew only that he was fighting for his life.
“Patti was saying ‘Honey, you need to close your eyes and relax,’ Brinklow recounted. “The doctor said ‘Mr. Brinklow, you’re in Napanee, you need to close your eyes, you need to rest.’ ”
As he struggled to maintain consciousness, he managed to utter only three words: ‘I’m afraid to,” Brinklow recalled as his voice cracked with emotion.
Then, darkness.
“I remember I was trying to say ‘Please tell the children …. but then I was gone, Brinklow said, his eyes filling with tears. “In my mind, I was still awake and saying ‘Please tell the children I love them’ and I remember this wave of regret that came over me as I was fading. I wanted to respond but I couldn’t: ‘Do you know how much I love you? Do the kids know how much I love them? Do my friends? Does everybody know what you guys mean to me?’ ”
Instead, nothing.
“You can’t respond,” Brinklow said, “because you’re gone. You know you’re going. I thought I was gone and I would never get to see them or say that again.”
One month later, Donny Brinklow opened his eyes, an improbably escape from death’s door, the result of cardiac arrest during a recreational hockey game on Sept. 24, 2014, at Deseronto’s arena that saw his guardian angels on Earth struggle for more than 15 minutes to restore his heartbeat.
*
Brinklow, a slender if not fit and handsome man, hardly fits the mould of someone you’d think was at risk of cardiac arrest. Admittedly, he said, in hindsight, the signs were there, but he just wasn’t listening to them.
“I'm a workaholic, or I used to be,” said the lifelong electrician who works in construction. The two weeks prior to his heart attack saw him on a jobsite a fair distance from his home, working long hours.
“I’d work crazy hours. We’d just got done doing a two-week stint where we were working 12-hour shifts, driving two hours each way. At the end of those two weeks, I was just exhausted.”
Brinklow chalked his fatigue at the time up to the long hours, even though he now admits that he simply didn’t feel like himself after that stretch of work.
“I remember that Saturday, I felt a little tired, but Sunday I felt off,” he said. “I took my daughter to work and she said ‘Are you OK?’ I told her I just couldn’t put my finger on it, but that I felt out of sorts. As the day went on, it got worse and worse.”
Meanwhile, his twin brother, Darrell, reached out to ask Brinklow if he could take his spot in goal that night as their men’s rec hockey league was to have its first game of the season.
“He was out of town and asked me if I would commit to being there and I said yes,” Brinklow said, in spite of not feeling well. “I remember leaving to go to hockey and I said to my wife while we were sitting out front, ‘If only there was anybody else (who could play), I'm not feeling well. Something's just off.’ ”
Fate had other plans for Brinklow, who suited up in place of his brother and hit the ice with his comrades. Even during the action that night, he couldn’t shake how poorly he was feeling.
As he struggled with his own health, he noted that another player on his team, Bruce Maracle, was also unwell, so much so that Maracle skated off the ice to the dressing room, which prompted Brinklow to skate to the bench and warn his teammates.
“I remember skating over to the bench and saying to the guys, ‘You know, somebody should go check on Bruce, that's unlike him, because he's very competitive,’ ” Brinklow said. As the play shifted back to his end of the ice, Brinklow skated back to his crease in time to make a save, though seconds later, he’d be the one needing saving.
“I skated back into my net and this guy, Jimmy, came across the blueline to take a shot,” Brinklow said. “I remember him winding up to take the shot and I felt like a little flick right here in the middle of my chest,” he said, pointing to his chest. “I remember looking down and thinking ‘What is that?,’ looking back up and that's all I remember.”
After making the save, Brinklow fell face down on the ice, which at first went unnoticed by other players on the ice.
“They said he took the shot and I stretched, I did the splits and gloved the puck and I just fell face down on the ice. Everybody went about their business. They did a line change and our defenceman came to get the puck out of my glove, but I didn't move.”
To Brinklow’s fortune, both teams featured several volunteer firefighters. When Brinklow didn’t move, several people skated to his aid.
“Curtis Clarke, a volunteer firefighter, later told me that as he got close to me and rolled me over, he could hear my death breath,” Brinklow said. “So he immediately started administering CPR.”
Noting the commotion on the ice, arena manager Brenda Reynolds immediately rushed to fetch the arena’s AED, which Brinklow credits with saving his life that day.
“Game changer,” he said of the on-site defibrillator. “As everybody was doing CPR on me, she had the defibrillator already at the door. The guys got it and they got it on me and they had the defibrillator on me within three minutes.
“I woke up a month later on life support.”
*
Unlike a heart attack, in which the heart can go out of rhythm, cardiac arrest happens when the heart stops entirely. If heartbeat isn’t restored within four minutes, brain damage and other organ shutdown begins, with death following not long after.
Brinklow’s heroes worked for 17 minutes that night to restore his heartbeat, hitting him seven times with the AED, as he lay on the ice.
To this day, neither Brinklow nor doctors have any true explanation for how he avoided brain damage or other fatal outcomes after 17 minutes without a pulse.
“(The best guess is) because I was on the ice when they stripped me down, it lowered my core temperature instantly,” Brinklow said.
What he does know is that he was supposed to be at that arena that night, with that particular group of people, and the equipment in place.
“All the stars were in alignment,” he said. “I was at the right place at the right time with the right equipment. And if it wasn't for the defibrillator ….” he said as his voice trailed off. “How long do you go on doing CPR? On the seventh time, they got a rhythm and they got me back.”
His brother Darrell, then captain of the Deseronto Volunteer Fire Department, whom he’d filled in for that night on the ice, had arrived back in town. When he got the alert for the 911 call to the arena, he feared the worst, Brinklow said.
“He later told me ‘I just knew it was you,’ ” Brinklow said fighting back tears. “He said he went running out and just hoped that when he got to the arena (that he was wrong).” When he arrived at the arena’s back door, the end of the ice the brothers’ team always played in, he said ‘I just prayed it wasn't you. I walked in and I knew it was you.’ ”
“The guys told him, ‘Hey, you go look after Bruce, we’ve got your brother,’ ” Brinklow said of the player who’d left the ice just ahead of his cardiac arrest, who also had suffered a less serious heart attack that night.
“Same night, same team,” Brinklow said, still in disbelief.
In spite of the life-saving efforts on the ice, Brinklow’s situation was grim, at best.
*
After being rushed by ambulance to Napanee, Brinklow was then transferred to Kingston General Hospital, where his situation went from bad to seemingly impossible. While medical personnel fought to intubate him so a stent could be inserted into his failing heart, Brinklow aspirated, which initially went unnoticed.
“I had two more heart attacks on the table,” Brinklow said. “And when they were trying to intubate to get an airway open, I had aspirated and my lungs filled with vomit. (KGH Cardiologist) Dr. Catherine McLellan said they were seconds away from not getting it in.”
At that point, doctors delivered some very grim news to Brinklow’s already devastated family.
“They gave me 24 hours to live,” he said. “They didn't expect me to survive. They wheeled me out and said to my family ‘If you want to see your Dad, 24 hours is all we suspect. If you want to see him, it's OK, but if you want to remember your Dad the way he was, don't look because you will not recognize him.’ When they wheeled me out, there were two rods with two trees full of IVs and bags and I was just bloated right up while they were trying to get the meds into me.”
Incredibly, Brinklow beat those odds.
“I was a fighter,” he said. “I made 24 hours. Then I made 72 hours. They put me in respiratory care and kept me in a coma for a month on life support.”
With each passing day, Donny Brinklow beat the odds.
*
While doctors worked to save his life and while his family prayed bedside, day after day, Brinklow said he didn’t know it at the time, but he was waging his own war from within. In the weeks, months and years since, he’s been able to piece together conversations that he said had been happening around him while he was in a medically induced coma fighting for his life.
“I have memories, you know, which is a whole different tangent,” he said. “I remember conversations from when I was on life support.”
He described piecing together certain conversations as memories would return or situations would unfold during his recovery that he knew had happened during his coma.
“It’s like if you have a 1,000-piece puzzle in front of you and there are 10 pieces missing,” he explained. “In my head, I had these 10 pieces that made no sense to me. Did these conversations happen? It took me a couple of years to put these pieces together and figure out who was talking about what.”
As he struggled to piece together these unexplained memories, Brinklow said he asked his family about these memories and slowly began to put the conversations together. One, he said, involved his daughters Nicole and Jenn.
“I remember my daughters were speaking to me in my room and discussing who was my favourite daughter and Nicole said ‘Dad, if I'm your favourite, just keep your eyes closed,’ ” he said, now chuckling at her sense of silliness in such a dark time. “I’m a (Chicago) Blackhawks fan and she would come down every time there was a (Toronto Maple) Leafs game on and try to convince me to be a Leafs fan.”
He also recalled a conversation that took place between his daughter, Nicole, and his wife, Patti.
“It took a while to put the pieces together, but I told Nicole: ‘At one point, you were in the hospital talking to your mom, and you said ‘Dad was so busy giving us everything that we ever wanted, that he never gave us his time.’ ”
His daughter was blown away by his revelation.
“She said ‘Yeah, I did, but how did you know that I said that?’ ”
“I told her I’d been putting pieces together.”
He also said he was able to recall pieces of conversations with his Patti.
“I remember a voice telling me what the weather was like every day,” he said. ‘I’d come to figure out that that was my wife telling me every day what the weather was like, having conversations.”
Brinklow even described an out-of-body experience at KGH.
“Eli, one of my boys, and my daughter, Madi, were following paramedics was they were wheeling me and I remember I was …. I won't say walking with them … but I was beside them,” he said.
Brinklow paused for second, before revealing that he also remembered his fight to live versus the temptation to die.
“I left this world,” he said. “If you believe in Heaven or a higher power, and I do, I believe that I went to what I believe was my Heaven and I had a point where I had a choice to make: Do I go on or do I stay?”
Brinklow fought on.
“I have things I have to do here still, so here I am,” he said, humbly.
*
A month after Brinklow’s last memory of being alive, struggling to say what he thought were his goodbyes to his wife and children, he awoke, oblivious to the war he’d just waged.
“I couldn't talk,” he recalled, the result of his tracheotomy. In fact, it was several days before he could speak.
Considering that he last laid eyes on his wife in what he thought were his final moments, waiting a few more days to speak was an easy task. And when his intubation was removed, he had only three words for his wife, whose month of prayers had been answered.
“The nurse came in and said ‘I’m going to take the trach out, and you can speak if you want to, but don't be afraid, it's not going to come from your mouth, it's going to come from here,’ she told him, pointing to the opening in his throat. “So she took it and asked me if I wanted her to call in my wife.”
Patti and Donny were reunited.
His first words: “I got to say I love you,” he recounted as his eyes filled with tears. “And thank you.”
Gratitude was followed by learning about his harrowing health struggle, visits from friends, family and a renewed sense of life. But it wasn’t until his transfer from KGH back to Belleville that he felt what it was to be human again.
“I remember the first day that I felt alive, when I felt what it was like to be alive,” Brinklow recalled. “When they finally were going to transfer me from Kingston to Belleville, the paramedics came for the transfer. This is late October, early November. I remember when they wheeled me out, it was at night. I remember the orange glow with high-pressure sodium lighting around the hospital, and it was cool with a misty rain in the air. As they wheeled me out, the doors were locked on the back of the ambulance and as they were running around trying to get it unlocked to get me out of the rain, it was the first time I felt alive.”
After five weeks of fighting a back-and-forth battle for his life, he enjoyed a few seconds of normal.
“I got to feel,” he marveled, as if reliving that moment. “I got to smell fresh air. I got to feel,” he reiterated.
*
At this point, doctors were confident Brinklow was on the road to recovery, with all signs pointing to a respiratory issue being the last hurdle for him to clear.
“I was transferred to Belleville, but I had to go back to Kingston after a couple of weeks because I was failing hard,” he said. “I was feeling bad. I couldn't have a conversation with anyone. I had to give one-word answers. I couldn't eat. I had to time my breathing with swallowing because I had no breath.”
Something was wrong. In Kingston, his cardiologist, Dr. McClellan, ordered Brinklow to be transferred to Ottawa for what he was told was further testing. He didn’t know it then, but work was already underway behind the scenes to again save Brinklow’s life. He needed a heart transplant.
“I thought I was (in Ottawa) to get my medication straightened out, and then they finally presented what the case was.”
That was in November, two months after his heart attack.
On Dec. 17, less than three months after near fatal cardiac arrest, Brinklow was placed on the list for a heart transplant.
Once again, Donny Brinklow stared death in the face, daily, while he waited for an organ match.
“It's just amazing when you have to think about what you’d lived through,” Brinklow said with a grateful look on his face. “When I was in Ottawa, I remember going to sleep every night and the only thing between me and morning was a defibrillator that sat outside my room. And I’d give thanks for the day and hopefully I'd have tomorrow.”
Those days in Ottawa provided ample time for plenty of thinking, and even more gratitude.
“Be grateful for the people who got me there, who got me that far, to that date,” Brinklow said.
Brinklow said he also credits his overall general health for getting him through everything he’d survived to that point.
“My health was a very important part of it,” he said. “Because I was so I was fit, that was one of the strongest points that got me to the heart transplant list. They said it was ‘Because you're so fit, you don't smoke, you don't drink, you're active and so young.’ That was a big part of why I’m still here.”
Less than a month later, a donor was found.
“I remember them coming in saying they had a donor. On Jan. 7, 2015, I had my heart transplant.”
*
Donny Brinklow was again given another chance at life thanks to Matthew Wright, who was 20 years old at the time of his death, and adamant that his organs be donated so someone else could live.
“It’s very emotional when you think about it,” Brinklow said, sadness on his face and in his voice. “And I had a hard time with it. I really did. That somebody had to pass so that I could live. Matty was 20 years old when he passed and his wishes were, and his whole family knew, to be a donor.”
Young Matthew’s gift has afforded Brinklow many gifts.
“We just celebrated eight years (since the transplant),” Brinklow said. “I've went from one grandchild at the time to now we have 11 -- life’s true blessings.”
Typically, organ donors and recipients are anonymous. The family of the donor oftentimes remains anonymous to the recipient, and vice versa, but Brinklow’s story is anything but typical.
Fate would bring the families together, a situation both have viewed as a gift in the ensuing years.
“We met our donor family through social media,” Brinklow said. “Like 12 people removed pieced this link together and reached out to my donor family and then backtracked and reached out to me and we've since met.”
Since then, they’ve even told their powerful stories at a conference for Trillium Gift of Life Network.
“Trillium doesn't really encourage recipients to meet the donor family, but we did and we got to speak at the same conference. (Matthew’s father) spoke on behalf of being a donor family and what it meant and then he introduced me as his son's recipient. It was powerful.”
Brinklow hesitated, before sharing the story of meeting his donor, Matty, though he didn’t know of Matty at the time.
“I met my donor before I met my donor family,” he said, recalling three encounters that until he met his donor family, had him baffled.
The first two happened at his home.
“The first time was twice in one night,” Brinklow said. “First, he came and sat on the side of the bed. I thought it was Patti getting into bed, but you know when somebody sits on the bed.” His wife was not in the room. Later, when Brinklow got up to use the washroom in the night, he saw the silhouette of a young man standing in the corner of his room.
“I couldn’t get a good look at him.”
The encounters perplexed him. The third encounter happened a few months later on one of Brinklow’s walks along the back roads near their home. Out of nowhere, a young man approached him and the two talked and walked, before he thanked Brinklow and left.
“When I described (the encounter) to Patti, I said ‘You won't believe this, I don't know if I'm going nuts. Did I will this to happen?’ ”
There had been no traffic pass in either direction while Brinklow walked.
“Nobody dropped him off, nobody picked him up,” he said. “He finally said to me: ‘I have to go. I want to tell you thank you,’ and we shared some stories that only we knew. Later, when I finally got to see a picture of Matty, I showed it to my wife and I said, ‘Who does that look like?’ I had described him to a tee. That's exactly the young man who walked with me.”
That was Family Day weekend in 2016, Brinklow noted, and there have been no subsequent encounters with Matty, but he said that he knows his brave young donor is with him in body and spirit.
“He’s with me,” he said, admitting he’s never shared that story. “It's amazing to share that story with somebody. I'll never forget it.”
*
Spirituality carried Donny Brinklow through much of his journey. His own beliefs, a strong belief in the Creator and his connection to the Indigenous community where he’s lived his entire life all played important roles during his survival and recovery. Brinklow and his wife, who is Indigenous, along with all of their children, still live in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.
Brinklow said he leaned into that spirituality after he awoke from his coma.
“You're here to learn a lesson and I believe that,” he said. “When I was in a coma, I left this world three times, and every time I left, I always went to a waterfall. I remember I was always drifting and I was always going over the forest. To this day, the smell of cedar is huge for me. It grounds me. Every time I left this world and passed over the forest, the smell of cedar was so strong. Cedar is so strong, it's part of Indigenous culture.”
A night before this interview, Brinklow said he and his wife attended a wake at the Mohawk longhouse.
“You could smell the cedar when you walked in,” he said. “For me, it was like a reset. It just keeps me grounded, like I'm connected. That's how I feel. Even though I'm not Indigenous, my whole life I've been surrounded by it and it has been part of my life and it plays a very important role in my life.”
Brinklow admitted he tries not to question why he is still here.
“I don't think about it,” he said when asked. “I was where I had to be because I think the Creator didn't want me. I think the Creator sent me where I had to be.”
He also praised the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory community for everything it did for him, from saving his life to caring for his family while he was hospitalized for months.
“Tyendinaga is very community based,” he said. “They do so much for their community members. For example, Chief Maracle and council, community members, when I had my heart attack and I was in Kingston and then went to Ottawa for months, most of my kids were still at home. The food that came to our house every day, people bringing food to support the children, the money that was raised to pay hydro bills, community members who supplied furnace oil … the people who stepped up was just amazing,” he said, his voice again cracking with emotion. “You get overwhelmed. To this day when I stop and think about what everybody did for my family, it's just mind boggling. It really is.”
*
Physically, Brinlow said he’s never felt better.
“It does feel different to finally figure out what it is to feel what normal is supposed to be,” he said. “It's amazing. You know, all those years that I thought I was just getting older, that I just couldn’t work those 12-, 14-, 16-hour shifts, that I was just getting tired due to age, that wasn't it. It was this underlying issue that I didn't pay attention to.”
Looking back, Brinklow said he simply ignored the signs his body was sending.
“To feel what normal is supposed to feel like for the first time at 54 years old, it's pretty impressive,” he said. “For quite few years before I had my heart attack, I could sit there in total silence and in my head, I could hear my heart pounding. I could hear it. I remember when I first woke up after the transplant, it was like ‘I don't hear it.’ I had accepted that as normal when it wasn’t.”
For Brinklow, silence is now golden.
“Now (my heart is) silent. Can I feel it?” he asked. “If I pay attention, yeah, I can feel it beating, but I can’t hear it. Before, I could hear it in my head,” a warning sign he urged anyone not to ignore. “The biggest thing is don't be afraid or don't feel ashamed to admit that, ‘Hey, I might have an issue. I should go get this checked out.’ ”
Given everything he went through and put his family and friends through, Brinklow said he wish he’d been more proactive.
“You're in denial,” he said. “It can't happen to me, right? You just put it off. You’re so focused on being the breadwinner and being supportive of your family, you just put it aside and keep pushing forward. That’s what I did for years. If I had have paid attention when I was 40 years old -- I'm just picking a random number, that's usually the time you should go and have a stress test – and I’d done a stress test every couple of years, they would have had a baseline and they would have seen there was change and what I had to experience likely would have all been avoidable. That's what really makes me sad. I didn't put myself first when it came to my own health and in the long run, I hurt the whole family, potentially could have passed away.”
While organ rejection drugs are an important daily part of Brinklow’s life now, the only side effect per se, he said, is that his heart works a little differently than it once did.
“Your heart can respond in seconds,” he said to his interviewer. “But when you have a heart transplant, (surgeons) have to cut the sack that the heart is in, which means all the nerve endings that govern your heart have been cut. Now, my heart has to regulate itself through the brain and chemistry, so where it takes yours seconds, mine is minutes before the heart can say ‘Oh, I’ve got to speed up.’ In the meantime I'm getting tired. Then after I'm done doing what I’m doing, where your heart will slow down in seconds, mine takes minutes. So when I stop, my heart is still pounding and pounding. If we’ve finished a workout, by the time you're cooled down, I'm still in high gear even though I'm relaxing.”
Otherwise, life couldn’t be better, said Brinklow, who said in the eight years since he’s had a second lease on life, there have only been a select few moments when he felt upset or angry, but those moments quickly passed because he refuses to forget how close he was to having it all taken away.
“Life is good,” he said. “I love my life. Would I change anything? No. I would maybe have wished I had went (and had my heart checked) when I was 40, but not if it meant the outlook I have today, where I have a whole different list of priorities, a whole different outlook and material things aren't important anymore. It’s all about family and friends. Tell them,” he urged. “Tell them they mean a lot to you.”
*
Sharing his story, Brinklow said, has become a big part of who he is now. Any opportunity he gets to share his experience, to advocate for heart health or to speak to the importance of organ donations is an opportunity he refuses to pass up.
“I was at the right place, at the right time, with the right people,” he said, “but especially important was the right equipment. I can't drive home enough how important that was to have a defibrillator there. It had been there for a few years at the arena, and had never been used.”
Brinklow made a point to return to the cardiology department at KGH, where he visited the many folks he credits with saving his life.
“We got talking to the nursing staff there and they said ‘You're one of the hockey guys.’ They went and got the charging nurse from that day, who remembered me. Then they got members of Dr. McLellan’s team because once someone who has a heart attack leaves the hospital, you don't get to see the outcome of what you've done. After that, I was invited back to speak to the surgical teams and I've been to Ottawa talking to organ harvest teams at children's hospitals about organ donation and the importance of it. So this is the outcome of what you do … they don't always get to see that part. It’s pretty amazing.”
Brinklow said his wish during his second chance at life has been simple: to help, whether it’s through his own story, speaking engagements or advocating for AEDs and heart health. He said he feels blessed just to be here to listen to others’ reactions to his experience.
“One of the speaking engagements I did, after we were done, a gentleman came up to me, he was crying and he said ‘I wanted to tell you thank you. My wife passed and I wondered if I ever did the right thing, but now I know I did.’ ”
After speaking at the Trillium Gift of Life donor recognition ceremony in Kingston, Brinklow said he was asked by a mother and her children to join them as they placed a leaf on the Tree of Life in honour of their husband/father.
“It seemed odd to me at first because this a very private moment,” Brinklow said, but agreed to the request. “We were walking and she turned to me and said ‘I wanted to thank you. I said ‘thank me?’ And she said ‘Yes, my daughter is one who you can see is very distraught. She was daddy's girl.’ She said when her husband was passing, the young girl spent a lot of time with her dad and that when I told them that I had heard conversations even though I couldn't respond, knowing that put her at ease, that he could hear what she was telling him.”
Brinklow’s voice cracked as he recounted the moment.
“You touch people even when you don’t know it.”
Besides the speaking engagements, Brinklow has immersed himself in the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte's partnership with PUSH For Life, which aims to put SaveStations, featuring AEDs and CPR equipment, within four minutes of any location within the Territory.
“I'm really excited that I'm a part of this and my family, they're 100% on board to support this and support what I want to do,” Brinklow said. The first of the stations was unveiled earlier this month at the Community Wellbeing Centre.
Sharing his story, Brinklow said, is as much therapeutic for him as it may be for those he shares it with.
“You can be strong all you want, but when I start sharing my story, I can get so emotional about it,” he said.
He talked about a friend of his who’d recently pass away from heart-related problems.
“I'm here,” Brinklow said. “We’ve all lost friends who have passed away from less. I just lost one of my very best friends three weeks ago. He was going through the same thing I did,” he said, his voice cracking from emotion. “He’d been sick for a few years and they put it down to his heart. He went into the hospital in October not feeling well and he ended up going to Toronto, they worked him up to get to the transplant list and he got sick while he was there and he couldn't recover. He came back Kingston where I got to spend time with him as he passed. It’s like we travelled the same road, right? I made it. And he didn’t,” he said before pausing. “You can't escape fate. If it's meant to be, it's meant to be, I guess. Not that I escaped fate because my fate will come, but I've just been given this gift to enjoy it longer to figure out why the hell I'm still here. And if being part of this PADs program, if I can be part of helping someone, one life, plant that seed, if I can make you comfortable to use it if you had to, then that's another of my jobs done.”
Brinklow said he tries not to question why he’s still here when others, like his friend, are not. He said he believes part of his reason for being here was that he got to help his late mother through her end of life.
“After my heart attack, my mom became ill and she ended up coming to stay with us,” he said. “We had a garage that we converted to a granny flat. I have seven brothers and they all say that Mom got an extra five years of a great life because she was able to move in with us. And I thought maybe that was part of my reason, to give back to her.”
The SaveStation program is just another way that Brinklow said he can continue to give back.
“For the longest time, I've wanted to give back to the community for what it did for me,” he said. “I'm so excited (to be a part of the SaveStation program). I feel like I can finally give back to the community and say thank you, because words are never enough for what the community did, what Tyendinaga did for me and my family.”
“With all these defibrillators that they want to put out, they're also offering free CPR training,” Brinklow said. “Everybody in the community, they just have to learn the basics of it and the more you get comfortable, the less intimidated you are to use it.”
*
Donny Brinklow treats each day like a blessing. And who wouldn’t after an experience like his? He said his situation reminds him of a Canadian Tire commercial from several years ago, in which hockey star Sidney Crosby comes to centre ice to face off against a young boy. Before the puck is dropped, people start jumping over the boards and lining up in a group formation behind the young man. “Suddenly, they’re all standing behind this little boy,” Brinklow said. “All of these people are the people
who got him to centre ice in that moment, facing off against Sidney Crosby. I'm that little boy,” Brinklow stated. “And if you look behind me, I hope you see my family, my donor family, the doctors, the paramedics, the firefighters, the people who got me here. I stand with thousands of people behind me who got me to where I am at the forefront. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here. If I had stayed home that night, I wouldn't be here today. I'm here today and I'm alive and I can share my story because of them.”
Brinklow recalled a moment he shared with another patient while awaiting his heart transplant in Ottawa. At that point, Brinklow was living day to day, in hopes of finding a donor. His bedmate was a paramedic instructor in Ottawa. Upon hearing of Brinklow’s health battle, the bedmate stood up and wrote something on the white board they shared at the foot of their bed, which was used for notes to nurses or medication reminders.
“He asked me if I had ever thought about the timelines from that night at the arena,” Brinklow recalled.
“He said ‘You said you were gone for 17 minutes and they hit you seven times before they got your heartbeat back,’ ” Brinklow said.
He then wrote on the board as he counted: 17, 15, 13, 11, 9, 7, 5, 3.
“ ‘Think about this,’ Brinklow recounted his bedmate saying. “ ‘The defibrillator goes every two minutes.’ Then he said ‘Let’s back this up: 15, 13, 11, 9, 7, 5,3.’ He said ‘They had that defibrillator on you in three minutes.’ He said ‘You need to know, I’ve trained a lot in the classroom, in a controlled situation and I don't know if I could hit that three-minute mark.’ ”
Brinklow cried as he recounted his bedmate pointing out how crucial the care he received that night was to his eventual full recovery.
“So those guys, they hit you hard, they hit you fast and they didn't miss a beat,” Brinklow recalled his bedmate telling him. “He said it's unheard of.”
Brinklow said he is his own best example of how important CPR training can be.
“I've done some speaking at fire departments and my advice for them is don't ever become complacent in what you do. You practice, you practice, you practice and when you think, ‘Oh my God, I'm so sick and tired of doing this,’ well, I'm here today because you didn't get tired of it. I'm one of the success stories.”
*
A year to the day of his cardiac arrest, Donny Brinklow returned to very ice where his life was saved.
“One year to the day after my heart attack, I was back on the ice playing goal again, which is amazing,” he said.
But it wasn’t against just anyone. That wouldn’t have been a fitting ending to that saga. Rather, that night, Brinklow made a special request for his return: that everyone who was on the ice that night a year earlier be there to mark the occasion.
“My team wanted me to come back,” Brinklow said. “The week before, I went to the locker room of the other hockey team that we played the night of my heart attack and I told them what I wanted to do. I said it was pretty stressful for a lot of people because both teams, everybody knows everybody. And they were all excited.”
One week later, on the anniversary of what could have been his death, both teams instead celebrated Donny Brinklow’s life.
“We played and it felt good. It did,” he said. “We talked for most of the game, we just stood at centre ice and talked. I learned a lot that day.”
Most importantly, Brinklow said, he got to say thanks.
“Not everyone gets a second chance,” he said.
Donny Brinklow is making the most of his.
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.