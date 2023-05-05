NORTH PERTH – At its May 1 meeting, North Perth council approved a Listowel road closure request for the Teddy Bear Family Play Day.
The North Perth Programs Department and North Perth EarlyON Centre will be running their annual Teddy Bear Family Play Day event on Saturday, June 17. They requested street closures from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., to ensure the safety of the children participating in the event.
The following roads will be closed during the event: Royal Street from Elizabeth Street to Davidson Avenue, and Derry Street to Maitland Avenue North.
Before the resolution was passed, Coun. Sarah Blazek questioned traffic flow with the streets closed for those who reside in the area as well as parking for the event potentially causing further restrictions to traffic flow.
She then suggested possible ‘no parking’ signs for certain streets during the event, to which CAO Kriss Snell reassured that staff intend to ensure smooth traffic flow.