Essex MP Chris Lewis – as the Shadow Minister of Labour for the Conservative caucus –recently returned to the region, after embarking on a westerly and northern excursion.
In this role, Lewis said it is important for him to understand what the labour issues are, from coast-to-coast, and was happy to connect with other regions to hear concerns.
Lewis said Leader of the Official Opposition, Pierre Poilievre, directed him to provide data and information from across the country regarding labour issues.
His trip started in Vancouver, then moved into Whitehorse, where he met with Conservatives with the Electoral District Association.
In Dawson City in the Yukon, which is known for its gold mining industry, he learned that in the restaurant and hotel sectors, employers are having a hard time finding workers.
“The biggest driver of that is, folks can’t find homes,” Lewis said, adding it is no different in Windsor-Essex. “Homes are a major, major issue right now.”
He also spent two-days with management and union reps at the Port of Vancouver. He spoke of the recent strike there. He spent time there to understand the issues. He wanted to start conversations in the present to avoid ending up in a similar situation in the future as the one experienced, where families were having trouble getting food and the auto industry getting supplies.
“I had the very neat experience of standing on a ship that was unloading 5000 electric vehicles from overseas. And when I saw that, I thought ‘why are we building all of these electric vehicles overseas and bringing them to Canada, when we can do that right here.’”
He wanted to take the trip to ensure that every single corner is heard, “so when we do form government, we are ready to hit the ground running.”
Lewis said he was incredibly humbled Poilievre entrusted him with truthfully bringing back that information.
Locally, Lewis recently spoke with representatives from the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, in addition local businesses, who relayed the importance of ensuring skilled-trade immigrants coming to Canada are fast-tracked into the workforce. Lewis said currently it is taking two to three years for these individuals to be able to enter the workforce.
“I’m excited. It is my job to get across the country to listen to folks and begin to [see] what it is going to look like in a year or two when Conservatives form government,” Lewis said of his hopes for the future.
Currently, Lewis said, Canadians are hurting. “They are frustrated beyond belief.” He said Conservative relationships with unions have never been stronger, and that is because of communication.
“It means getting your feet on the ground, sitting down, and listening,” he said. “I am so focused on our future generation, because for every person who gets into skilled trades right now, three are retiring. So, we better be really, really smart in ensuring we are attracting a whole bunch of young adults, so they can afford a home, they can start a family. That’s the job of the government, to give a path for them to ultimately succeed.”