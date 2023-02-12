A police investigation is underway in Norfolk County after the local OPP detachment received a call Sunday morning about a death inside a home in Waterford.
Officers responded to a distress call from the house on Mechanic Street around 8:20 a.m.
No details about the deceased or the cause of death have been made public.
It is not yet known whether foul play is suspected.
“There is believed to be no threat to public safety,” said Derek Rogers, the OPP’s regional media relations coordinator, in a media release.
Officers canvassed the neighbouring area after the body was discovered, and Rogers said residents can expect to see an increased police presence.
The ongoing investigation is being led by the Norfolk OPP crime unit, with help from the coroner’s office and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.
Further updates are expected, Rogers said.