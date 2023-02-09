From the ruggedly beautiful shores of Lake Athabasca in northern Saskatchewan to the softly undulating, grassy landscape in the southern part of that province, Erica Alex’s career as a field biology technician has taken her all over the Prairies.
Alex grew up on a farm near Minnedosa, 52 kilometres north of Brandon, and now lives in Saskatoon, where she is studying environmental biology at the University of Saskatchewan. She’ll be back in western Manitoba on Feb. 24 to deliver a presentation on her adventures in field biology for Westman Naturalists.
Crediting her childhood on the farm for sparking her interest in conservation, Alex became fascinated by birds when she was around eight years old.
“I spent so much time outside in my childhood,” she said. “My grandfather was very much interested in nature and birds.”
Beginning her lifelong love of winged creatures with a Christmas bird count, Alex met many other birders in Westman who shared her passion. Eventually, she served on the executive board for Friends of the Bluebirds, an organization dedicated to the conservation of the species.
In addition to being a student, Alex now works for Birds Canada, the country’s only national organization dedicated to bird conservation.
Spending her summers working as a field technician and her winters processing data for the organization along with her studies has been a dream come true, she said. Alex’s job also involves counting and identifying different types of birds in the field and collecting data on vegetation and habitats. The data is then used to generate information on abundance, density, distribution and diversity among bird populations.
“It just seemed like the absolute coolest way to spend my life and get to work. It doesn’t feel like work at all,” Alex said. “I have loved every minute of it. It just gets better all the time.”
Her work has taken Alex all over Western Canada, especially in Saskatchewan, where she has worked in remote boreal forests, expansive grasslands, on the shores of rocky lakes and across vast sand dunes. One of her favourite jobs, she said, was working as a boreal technician in northern Saskatchewan.
“I spent a week camping along the south shore of Lake Athabasca, which is a huge lake in the … northwest corner of the province,” she said. “It has the Athabasca sand dunes, which is the largest active dunes in Canada … it was just really, really incredible.”
The time she spent at Lake Athabasca will be one of the highlights of her talk, which is taking place at the Brodie Building at Brandon University and online via Zoom. Alex said she’s thrilled at the prospect of sharing her story. Her advice to anyone wanting to get involved in the world of conservation, whether to pursue it as a career or get involved as a hobby, is to get out into nature — even stepping out one’s backdoor can open up a whole new world, she said.
“Parents showing their kids some of the really cool stuff that exists in nature can go a long way in developing that interest.”
To turn an interest in nature into a career, Alex recommends reading books, watching movies and talking with as many knowledgeable people as one can.
“The biggest thing [is] … just taking the time to learn as much as you can and meet people and make connections.”
While she might decide to pursue a master’s degree at some point after she graduates, Alex said she could also see herself taking a break from studying to work full-time in the field in an industry that seems to be constantly changing.
One of the most interesting things Alex is utilizing in her work is called bioacoustics, the investigation of how animals produce, disperse and receive sound.
Part of her field work involves recording birdsong. This winter, Alex has been going through those recordings and identifying the birds featured in them.
“Slowly, people are working on artificial intelligence being able to automatically process those recordings, so there’s going to be some really cool advancements in that technology in the next few years.”
Alex has also partnered with pasture managers and private landowners to survey for birds on their land through a bird monitoring project. Through the project, Birds Canada is working to support producers in making their practices more biodiverse, while also remaining profitable.
Being able to work with producers is something Alex says she finds satisfying.
“My family has an ag background. I grew up in rural Manitoba, where that’s such a prevalent activity. And so being able to kind of bridge science and conservation with the ag industry has been super rewarding … I really love that part.”
Over the past few years, Alex has noticed that many farmers in the Prairies are becoming more and more concerned with conserving biodiversity.
“Agriculture relies on the environment being a healthy, functioning system, and without biodiversity, that system becomes really weak.”
Alex is also looking forward to talking about her first love, and what got her started down this path in the first place — birds. When asked to name her favourite, she didn’t hesitate long before deciding on the great grey owl, also called the Phantom of the North, the only species of its genus to be found in both the Eastern and Western Hemispheres.
“Owls are so amazing. They’re nocturnal, they have amazing hearing and eyesight, and they fly so quietly. They’re just such a mysterious bird,” Alex said, adding it took her a while before she was able to see one in the wild. “When I finally did, it was just such a magical moment, not one that I will ever forget.”
The bird that makes her favourite call, however, is the common loon.
“It takes me back to summers on Clear Lake,” Alex said. “No matter where I am, when I hear it, that’s what I think of.”