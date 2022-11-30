And just like that, one flame will light thousands.
The highly anticipated Candlelight Stroll returns on Friday, Dec. 2 and thousands are expected to show up.
The stroll, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the old Court House on Queen Street, with opening ceremonies beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Candles will be sold for $3 each between 3 and 8 p.m. in front of the Court House and along Queen Street between King and Regent.
This year, the money will be distributed among three recipients.
Ceto Reid, a migrant farm worker from Jamaica who was injured while riding his bike in St. Catharines in October, will be the primary beneficiary. Reid will be receiving 50 per cent of the proceeds.
“I’m really excited to go there because I don’t really know how it is. But I’m really excited to see what it’s all about,” Reid said in an interview.
He is overwhelmed by the community’s generosity and plans to send the money he receives back to his son in Jamaica.
The Farmworkers Hub and Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Palliative Care agency will each receive 25 per cent of the proceeds.
Reid will lead the stroll in a horse-drawn carriage through historic Old Town with thousands of lit candles following.
Along with the singing of Christmas carols, this year there will be food vendors along the route.
Parking is available at Fort George and from 6 to 9 p.m. a complimentary shuttle service will be available. Candles canl also be purchased at the fort.
As in previous years, there will be a food drive for Newark Neighbours. Items can be dropped off in bins at the old Court House or Fort George.