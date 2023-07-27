The Stratford Destination Development Fund (DDF) was established with investment from Regional Tourism Organization 4 (RT04), Downtown Stratford BIA, and Destination Stratford to ‘enable and support experiential projects that are highly shareable and have a high impact on the destination.’
The goal of the Stratford DDF is to help increase the number of sustainable and high-quality visitor-focused experiences during the shoulder and winter seasons, provide opportunities for destination storytelling and visitor-generated content creation, and strengthen the network of destination stakeholders taking an active role in our tourism future, notes the website.
This year, the project supported eight cultural projects specifically designed to attract tourists to Stratford during the “off-season,” says Zack Gribble, Executive Director of Destination Stratford. “This year, we've made quite a shift, focusing outside the theatre season.” Gribble noted, “We made the decision this year that one of the keys to the activity is to focus on things that are happening outside the summer months.” Gribble also said, “Stratford’s innovative and creative spirit is always on full display with DDF applications, and we’re excited to bring the focus to shoulder seasons and winter to showcase amazing cultural experiences throughout the year as well as during Lights On Stratford.”
Jamie Pritchard, General Manager of Downtown Stratford BIA, noted, “These funds offer creative minds a chance to shine, and the BIA loves to be part of fresh new ideas!”
Ron Dodson, Destination Development Fund recipient from Stratford Arts and Culture Collective (SACC), said his main objective is to put the funding towards marketing and attracting visitors from beyond a 40-kilometre radius. “We're going to implement a bus tour to bring people from London and Kitchener and beyond to Stratford during the winter. This may include an overnight stay and shopping downtown and then dinner.”
The Stratford Arts and Culture Collective exists for the purpose of creating an Arts and Culture Center in Stratford for creatives to connect and be a support system for one another. They are known for much of their art and cultural work, including some high-profile performances. “We have a track record of having produced a number of events over the past several years, such as Colin Mockery and Brad Sherwood,” Dodson notes.
The eight companies that will receive the funding for the 2023 season are Stratford Winterfest, Provocation Ideas Festival, Stratford Arts and Culture, Communities in Bloom, Stratford Summer Music, Pazzo Co. and Stratford Winter Film Festival Inc.