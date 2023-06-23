LISTOWEL – The reconstruction on Elma Street in Listowel is set to begin.
The street’s reconstruction runs along Elma from Wallace Avenue to Victoria Avenue. Construction was set to begin on June 19 and will continue until October. However, the construction company has been “slightly delayed.” They are working in the area doing temporary water services through this week and heavier construction on Elma will start next week.
“Staff have brought forward an amendment to the traffic bylaw to make some changes to support deliveries to and from local business that will be impacted by the substantial project,” explained Mayor Todd Kasenberg.
During this reconstruction phase there will be restricted access for commercial truck use on Livingstone Avenue South to the Spinrite factory.
“Having safe access to Union Street for commercial truck travel will be required during periods of the construction,” explained Lyndon Kowch, North Perth’s manager of operations, during the North Perth council meeting on June 19.
“Staff is recommending that commercial truck traffic be allowed to use Union Street during the construction window of June to October. It is expected that only during periods of the construction that this will be needed and that truck traffic will be able to access through Livingstone Avenue much of the time.”
Further, the project team will coordinate truck access with any of the businesses needing deliveries during the construction.
Kowch proposed two amendments to the municipality’s parking bylaw.
“These two recommendations allow heavy trucks that couldn’t pass down Elma to use the backroad through Union. So remove the heavy truck restriction, and then restrict a bit of parking at the beginning of the street as you come off Wallace South so that those trucks can make that turn,” explained Kowch.
Kasenberg asked if there was advanced notice given to the residents who live on Union of this action.
“These temporary bylaw changes to parking requirements typically don’t have notice given. They are temporary, and we can explain it to them. We can knock on some doors as we do the set up as well,” said Kowch.
Coun. Lee Anne Andriessen then questioned the accessibility for the employees of the Spinrite factory as well as the Spinrite commercial store.
“We’ve been talking to both the Spinrite store about the sale in August as well as the plant about logistics for people coming and going, so it’s going to be a weekly and daily update with the inspector and the construction company,” stated Kowch.
The two temporary amendments, which remove the heavy truck restriction on Union and prohibits parking on both sides of the start of Union Street to a point 50 metres west, were passed by council and put in place on June 19, as council amended the parking bylaws to add these temporary parking restrictions.