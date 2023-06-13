MINTO ‒ Despite forecasts for grey skies, Minto’s Pride in the Park was swathed in rainbows as local queer folk and allies came together to celebrate.
Over 100 people of all ages gathered to celebrate pride under the pavilion at the Palmerston Lions Heritage Park on Sunday, participating in activities and supporting several local vendors before uniting for a march around the park.
“Every year in June, people around the world celebrate diversity inclusion, and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community,” said Brayden Scott, one of the Pride Minto organizers. “It’s a time for all people from all walks of life to reflect, to be truly accepting and accepted, and to celebrate the peaceful and positive effect that can have on our community.”
But pride hasn’t been without a hitch in Minto; flags and banners have been vandalised and more recently, members of Pride Minto were subject to homophobic comments within a buy-and-sell group on Facebook.
“We are here today because pride is important,” said Jessica Rowden, another organizer. “We’re very thankful to be Canadian but we must be reminded of the impact of hate and ignorance.”
Garnet Jobagy, who uses all pronouns other than she, has attended several pride events with their child, Sabriel, 12, who uses all pronouns, but this will be the first year Sabriel actually remembers.
“We’re both 2SLGBTQIA+ people, we both come out to meet and be with other people like us and to show our support,” said Garnet. “With every social justice movement, there is pushback so I always feel that over-the-top reaction is the last dying grasp of people who don’t understand that to share their privilege doesn’t mean they get less.”
Despite some brands, like Bud Light, having faced backlash over recent Pride promotions, sponsors of Minto Pride, like OSiM Interactive, shared that they “endeavor to be supportive allies” to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Minto.
“OSiM recognises the struggles and injustices faced and believes that everyone should be respected, accepted, and celebrated for who they truly are,” said the organisation, in a post. “We strive to create a world where equality is realized by all."
According to EGale Canada, between 2019 and 2021, there was a 64 per cent increase in police-reported hate crimes against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Canada.
In April, Minto Pride shared its disappointment that the Pride flag was banned from being flown on any government property in Norwich and Oxford County, with council voting 3-2 not to recognize Pride month this year.
One allied parent, Tanya Jones, who uses she/her pronouns, attended the event to support her 13-year-old daughter, Charity Jones, who uses she/her pronouns and recently came out as bisexual.
“I don’t care what anyone says, all that matters is her and if people don’t like what she chooses in life then they don’t get to be a part of it,” said Tanya. “Because I love her, I love her the way she is, and I’ll love her if she changes.”
Charity Jones, who was initially hesitant about coming out, was happy to see the level of support at Minto Pride, especially among other young people.
“At first I was really scared to come out, I thought people would hate me for who I was,” said Charity. “But then I realized they don’t hate me, they actually love me for who I am and if they do hate me, they ain’t your friends, they ain’t your family.”
Participants at Pride were also invited to share their personal anecdotes, which will be added to the "Our Small Town PRIDE: A Celebration of 2SLGBTQIA+ Stories and History' at the Wellington County Museum and Archives until February 2024.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.