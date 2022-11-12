Blake Ellis/local Journalism initiative photo
Lambton County firefighters will benefit from a new training opportunity in Sarnia. Sarnia Fire Rescue Services will soon be trained how to excavate someone who is trapped. The department’s Training and Safety Officer Russ Lloyd said 116 Sarnia firefighters will complete the training over the next two weeks. He said it is not something the department deals with often, but it is important to be ready when it does happen. The training will be offered to other fire departments in Lambton County as well. There was only one other trainer in the province so Lloyd became certified as a trainer. The Petrolia and North Enniskillen Fire Department responded to a call last February where an individual fell into an empty grain bin and was rescued without injury on a farm on the Churchill Line. A training trailer, cofferdam and auger were donated to Sarnia Fire Rescue Services, in partnership with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association