The Town of The Blue Mountains’ OPP station is getting some new windows.
At its committee of the whole meeting on May 15, The Blue Mountains council approved a staff report that recommended spending $55,000 to upgrade a number of windows at the OPP facility just outside of Thornbury.
In the report, staff explained that a total of 11 windows (sized: 76.5 by 50.5) must be replaced at the police station.
“In their present state they are virtually inoperable, do not hold an airtight seal and allow for water and air intrusion,” said Manager of Facilities and Fleet Phil Pesek in his report. “These issues create concerns for building security, facility operation and energy management.”
Pesek said repairing the windows is not an option as the quality of the original installation was a major issue.
Council voted 6-0 in favour of spending the money to replace the windows. Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon was absent. Funding for the project will come from the police reserve account.