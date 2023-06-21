Crowds gathered on the sand of Ambleside’s beach on Wednesday evening to celebrate the District of West Vancouver’s third National Indigenous Day festivities.
Celebrations kicked off at 3:30 p.m with storytelling and live music on the main stage, with bands gearing up the throngs with renditions of rock and roll classics intertwined with traditional Indigenous music and personal hits.
Two long tables seated a wide-ranging coterie of festival-goers, with Elders tucking into barbecued salmon next to toddlers, and Indigenous and non-Indigenous families coming together to make moves on the makeshift dancefloor.
“It’s so great to see people being here and being so supportive. It’s great to be here myself and to see all my family, I haven’t seen my auntie or my cousins in a long time, and so it’s really nice to see them for an event like this,” said Chris Nahanee, whose father, Rennie Nahanee, had performed for the crowd with Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) band Whyte Feather.
“It’s important to highlight our culture this way. It’s still strong and we’re still here. We’re proud of our culture.”
Julie Peters, from the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), said the opportunity to come together with family for such a positive and celebratory occasion was “amazing.”
“Being here, and being around my community, makes me very happy. To see my granddaughter dancing here and having the time of her life, it’s just awesome,” she said.
Peters said the event opened a window for non-Indigenous communities to celebrate First Nations culture in a positive and celebratory environment.
“There’s lots of information around here on Indigenous People’s Day. I think it’s good to bring awareness in this way and there’s so many non-Indigenous people here enjoying this too, and that’s really nice to see.”
For those hoping to learn of Indigenous culture there was opportunity aplenty, with stalls in place proffering books and leaflets and links to online resources, alongside a tent, with a line that snaked across the beach, serving up traditional fare of barbecued salmon and bannock.
West Vancouver Memorial Library librarian Kendra Sakamoto, who had been manning a tent piled with books on Indigenous history, culture and traditions, said the evening provided a great opportunity for non-Indigenous people to gather on the traditional territory of the Squamish people and have people of various communities and backgrounds interact respectfully and positively.
“There’s lots of music here, there’s lots of food, lot’s of Indigenous crafts and activities going on. The Squamish Nation is here and everyone is eating and enjoying the food together, and there’s lots of conversation going on,” she said.
“There’s a really happy and really friendly atmosphere.”
Along the waterfront a group were partaking in celebrations by taking to the water via canoe, courtesy of the West Vancouver police’s Ch’ich’iyuy canoe and the West Vancouver schools’ Tel’Tiwet canoe.
“Being part of this is just amazing,” said Ian Kennedy, Director Of Instruction at West Vancouver Schools.
Kennedy, who was joined by other staff from West Vancouver Schools and their own young children, said it was “so inspiring” to see people from all walks of life come together.
“I think West Van District putting on this event is great. It just really does bring people together. People ask questions. I’ve had so many conversations about the canoe and our work and the art work and what it all means.”
“It’s been really uplifting,” added Peri Mainwaring, a North Vancouver RCMP officer who, along with the Squamish Nation, leads canoe journeys that take youth circles, community groups and the public on educational journeys across the waters.
“There’s been a lot of people walking by on the beach asking us about the canoes, and giving us the chance to tell them that this is a step forward in reconciliation,” she said.
“Those who have been on for the first time want to go out again, and those who have been walking past have shown interest in trying it out for themselves, which is fantastic to see.”
