Rose Sowa spent the last year working through all the preliminary steps, tests and therapies required in order to be considered a candidate for a life-saving double lung transplant.
However, earlier this year she learned she wouldn’t even be considered a candidate because of her COVID-19 vaccination status. Other Canadians have been in the same predicament. And some families claim their loved ones have died because they were denied an organ transplant due to their vaccination status. Such was the case with Garnet Harper, 35, of Sudbury, who was denied a kidney transplant because of his vaccination status and then died in May 2023 from a bleeding stroke.
For her part, Sowa refused the four-dose vaccine series over fear an adverse reaction could impact her already frail health.
But Sowa’s situation dramatically changed this week when The Sudbury Star sought clarification from the transplant centre on its vaccination policy. In an email to the Sudbury Star, the University Health Network, which runs the Lung Transplant program in Toronto, indicated the COVID-19 vaccine is no longer required, although it remains strongly recommended.
Sowa and her family were surprised about the change in policy and having learned about it through the Sudbury Star.
“Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is strongly recommended for lung transplant candidates,” said Rosa Kim, senior public affairs adviser, in an email to the Star.
“It is no longer a requirement … The recommendations may vary in transplant centres.”
Kim did not respond to follow-up questions about whether vaccination status would impact how candidates are prioritized on the transplant list.
She did indicate the policy changed on Aug. 1.
“Each case is dealt with individually,” she wrote in her original email. “The COVID vaccine continues to be strongly recommended. In immunosuppressed transplant recipients, the COVID vaccine is shown to reduce the severity of COVID including preventing hospitalizations and the need for supplemental oxygen.”
A change in policy also occurred at London Health Sciences Centre, the transplant centre where Harper was denied a transplant from his vaccination status. That change in the COVID-19 vaccine policy, from being required to recommended, apparently occurred mere days before Harper died on May 22, 2023.
Policy has created issues
The change is policy was disheartening for the Harper family, who insist the father of five was a victim of circumstance and could still be alive today if he had received a kidney transplant.
Meanwhile, the change in policy is welcome news for Sowa, who could potentially apply, again, to be considered a candidate for transplantation. The 63-year-old mother of two and grandmother of one has stage 4 pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal condition, and requires oxygen 24-7, sleeping on a lazy boy chair in her living room to accommodate the oxygen intake. She said she chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine over fear she may have an adverse reaction because of previous side effects to the flu shot.
“I would be sick for months” with nausea, headaches and just feeling unwell, she said.
It was a decision she didn’t take lightly.
“When they told me that I needed the COVID-19 shot, I thought, I already have a weakened immune system. If the flu shots bothered me, what would the COVID shot do to me? I am worried to take it. If I could be told that, yes Rose, you will be fine, I would take them. But I don’t know. And I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be here.”
Since her diagnosis, she continues to take precautions, like wearing a mask in public and hasn’t contracted the virus yet. Sowa said she isn’t implying the vaccine is ineffective, she’s just uncertain how she would react.
She was also quick to point out that she is also considerably weaker than when she did receive the flu shot. Up until this week, she continued to weigh her options – wait on the chance that the hospital drops the policy (as it has) or go ahead and take the four dose COVID-19 vaccine series. The average survival of someone living with pulmonary fibrosis is three to five years, so timing is of the essence. It would take at least a few more months, at least, to complete the vaccine series required by the transplant hospital.
“I know I’m 63 years old, but I’m not ready to go,” she said.
Started having problems breathing
Sowa said she never had any health problems until the summer of 2021, when she experienced a shortness of breath as she worked her job at Home Depot and completed chores around the house.
“I thought I had COVID so I went to go get tested and I didn’t,” she said.
The shortness of breath continued and Sowa was having difficulty completing tasks. After listening to her lungs at a walk-in clinic, the doctor referred Sowa to a lung specialist.
From there, Sowa’s health deteriorated and she was hospitalized. The cause of her pulmonary fibrosis is unknown. To investigate further, a lung biopsy would be required but Sowa’s lungs are at 60 per cent capacity and she was warned that the procedure could potentially be fatal if she proceeded.
So with the support of her family, in September 2021, she began to work closer with her lung specialist at the Northern Lung Clinic in Sudbury to prepare for her application for a double lung transplant. In doing so, she adopted a healthier lifestyle – she quit smoking, improved her diet and began to see a physiotherapist to build her strength.
In February, when they met with a doctor at the lung transplant centre in Toronto at the University Health Network, they learned she needed the vaccine.
“That was the first time hearing about that,” said her daughter Ashley Gordon. “It would have been nice to know that a year prior to give her time to really think about what she wanted to do. I told her that as much as I would like her to go through with it (COVID-19 vaccination), this is her body and she has to decide on what she wants to do.”
With news of the policy change, Sowa said she is excited for her appointment with her specialist next week when she will be updated on her current health status. She is currently on a clinical trial drug to help slow the disease progression and continues with physiotherapy twice a week.
“I understand there are risks with the transplant procedure regardless, but the vaccination requirement is one less worry.”
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
Twitter: @SudburyStar