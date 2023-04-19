Kneehill County council approved a request from the Three Hills Cruise committee during the regular Tuesday, April 11 council meeting to use some equipment and operators for their upcoming event in June.
The committee had requested the use of one of the county’s water trucks, along with an operator for the drag race portion of the event, which will take place on Saturday, June 3, and a Toolcat to clear debris from the drag strip.
“Kneehill County currently has a water truck we can supply up to 30,000 litres (of water); they’re requesting 60,000 litres to fill plastic barricades for the drag weekend,” shared Infrastructure director Mike Ziehr.
He noted the financial implications for use of the water truck and operator, along with the water supply would be roughly $1,000; Mr. Ziehr explained a Kneehill County staff member had already agreed to donate their time for the event to operate the Toolcat and there were no financial implications for the use of this equipment.
Council unanimously approved the request from the Three Hills Cruise committee.