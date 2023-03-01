Students in the South Alberta Flight Academy at Eagle Butte High School have been busy fundraising for their trip to Washington, D.C. in late June. They’ve had a few bottle drives and are currently selling Epicure door to door. Next month they will be selling Co-op gift cards to try to raise more funds.
Their big fundraising event is coming up March 25 where they will host an evening at Super T Aviation called Wings Over Southern Alberta Benefit Gala.
There will be a silent auction with lots of donated items, included a Tigers jersey signed by the entire team, MacKenzie Porter tickets for her upcoming show this summer, a private catered dinner for four and three aerobatic flights with the Northern Stars Aerobatic Team.
Trevor Moore will be the MC and provide entertainment with his comedy and magic routines. Christie Kurpjuweit will also be performing during the evening. A prime rib dinner by JF Catering will be served to all attendees.
Students in the Flight Academy are gearing up to sell tickets for the gala.
“As many as possible,” said Grade 12 student Trigger Ellis. “That’s about as good a goal as we have.”
Ellis has been in the academy for three years and will obtain his private pilot’s licence in the next few months.
“I haven’t sold any tickets yet but I’ve sold lots of Epicure things,” said Grade 10 student Lelin Anderson.
Grade 10 student Malakai Kurpjuweit hasn’t done much fundraising yet for the upcoming trip but is hoping to sell lots of tickets for the gala in the next few weeks.
Wings Over Southern Alberta Benefit Gala is March 25 from 5-11 p.m. There is seating for 200 guests, and tickets are still available. Tickets cost $129.13 each and are available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wings-over-southern-alberta-benefit-gala-tickets-533920078327.