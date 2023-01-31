As a director sometimes you just have to go with the flow. That was the case for Lori Grant when it came to selecting Little Shop of Horrors as the Princess Margaret Horseshoe Theatre’s musical production which begins Wednesday at the school. “Little Shop wasn’t even on my list of possibilities but then one of the cast members, it was his favourite, so we decided to go with it,” said Grant. “A director is not a dictator, you gotta embrace what you’re given, that’s what the arts are about. “Yes, it’s about bringing your creative self to the table but taking what is given to you and really make some magic happen.” There are five evening performances and it will wrap up Sunday afternoon with a matinee.
It was Grade 10 student Noah Haddrell who put the bug in the teacher’s ear about doing the production having seen the movie version when he was just three- years old. “It took quite a bit of convincing but this is my favourite musical and I was pretty passionate about it,” said Noah about getting the director on board. “I like it because it’s just kind of weird. I heard the new Broadway recording two years ago and I just fell in love with it instantly. The characters are really defined, the music is wonderful and just really easy and fun to listen to.” Noah plays the role of shopkeeper Mr. Mushnik. According to Grant, all of the cast members are well suited to their parts and she loves where they have taken the production with their own unique interpretation. “It really meets the needs that we have of who operates, who sings, who gets eaten and all that kind of stuff,” she said. “There are some choices that kind of forced our decision making, but when you don’t fight it and you’re open to what gets put in front of you then you just go with it. “That part of the process has been really cool because we were very nervous to undertake that aspect of it.” There have been a number of challenges to put the show together, not the least of which is creating the giant plants. “But it’s just been unfolding,” said Grant. “Once we got past the barrier of, ‘Oh, no what are we going to do?’ We’ve been having a really good time.” The shows are in the school theatre and start at 7 p.m., except for Sunday’s performance which begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 cash at the door. They can be purchased online at princessmargaret.sd67.bc.ca or call 250-770-7620 ext. 6205.