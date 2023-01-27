With congratulations to staff for hard work, Penetanguishene council were divided on increasing an already trim municipal tax-rate increase to four per cent this week, but the majority granted approval in the 2023 budget.
Faced with a possible six percent increase heading into the budget process, Penetanguishene staff did their best to get close to the requested 2.25 mark set by council in December, which they achieved. Following additional discussions and a public consultation last week, the fourth draft of the 2023 budget presented a three percent total tax-rate increase to council at a recent special meeting of the committee of the whole.
During the meeting, Mayor Doug Rawson brought out many suggestions for the betterment of the community. One such recommendation was for a $12,000 increase (0.1 per cent) in hopes of making better communication by creating a bilingual municipal newsletter.
While conversation dragged down as council were “getting into the weeds” of how that could be implemented, according to Coun. George Vadeboncoeur, it was decided that the funds would be approved for a 3.1 percent total municipal tax-rate increase.
More conversation was had by council on other areas of the draft budget, but when the time was right, Vadeboncoeur brought up the case to raise the municipal tax-rate to a flat four percent increase and came armed with ample justification.
“Over the last eight years,” said Vadeboncoeur, “on average our tax rate has been a 1.7 percent increase. That’s below the rate of inflation (between 2 to 2.5). Our average tax-rate increase when you include the blended tax rate has been 0.4 per cent. That’s the bottom line tax rate when you look at your bill.”
Finance director Carrie Robillard commended Vadeboncoeur on the math while calculating on the fly that if a flat four per cent total municipal tax-rate increase were to be passed, then an estimated blended tax rate (municipal, county and education) of 3.5 could be very likely.
Robillard stressed to residents that the exact amounts would not be known until late March or early April once the county and education amounts are announced.
While some on council argued that this might not be the year to hit residents with that increase due to hardships from the pandemic, a majority approved of Vadeboncoeur’s motion with sights on strengthening the town’s future toward big budget projects down the road.
Other items discussed during the meeting included a return visit by the Penetanguishene Public Library who explained that their earlier 18 per cent budget increase request was an oversight of misplaced hours from an uncounted staff member, with a revised request lowered to 5.5 percent. Council later approved the amended amount.
Deputy Mayor Dan La Rose raised the question of a dual harbour master and winter road operator role, restating his assertion that the hiring process would be best suited for two people instead of one. Staff reiterated their need for such a multi-faceted position, adding that the role could suit a person wanting year-round, full-time employment.
Issues from the mid-January public consultation were addressed by Rawson, who frequently asked members of staff to explain the rationale behind many concerns from residents.
The discussion of development charges was raised, with an explanation that money in the development charges fund could only be put into development as growth pays for special services, and not transferred to other areas of the budget.
With that in mind, Rawson and recreation and community services director Sherry Desjardins addressed phase two of the Martin Valley Park project that had many of the grey-haired public meeting participants scratching their heads. Through a previous Martin Valley Park public consultation, the option involving the BMX bike track proved the most popular voted option through feedback.
“I suspect that had there been youth present (at the Jan. 19 public consultation),” said Desjardins with humour, “you would have seen the opposite reaction because that’s what happened in the design phase of this project.”
She added that a $75,000 ‘other’ contribution to the project was from the Friends of Penetanguishene Youth as a confirmed commitment.
The budget was approved by the committee of the whole with direction to bring it to council at the next meeting on February 8 for ratification.
Information on the draft 2023 budget, including detailed reports and community engagement, can be found on the Town of Penetanguishene budget web page.
Meetings of Penetanguishene council are held on the second Wednesday of each month, and can be watched live on Rogers TV cable 53, or on the Rogers TV website.
Archives of council meetings are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.