PALMERSTON — Patients will soon be able to get MRIs at the Palmerston and District Hospital.
“We are thrilled with the announcement of new MRI operational funding for North Wellington Health Care (NWHC) and would like to thank the Government of Ontario for their support. This new program will allow us to support our region to access care close to home, in a timely fashion,” Angela Stanley, President and CEO of NWHC, said.
Essentially, the government will cover the operational funding for an MRIs through NWHC. The Palmerston and District Hospital Foundation will cover the costs of the MRI equipment as well as preparing the room for the machine and procedure.
At this point in time there is an gap in providing MRIs. Patients in the north Wellington area, who need this service must travel over an hour to get it.
Having the MRI machine at the Palmerston District Hospital will also reduce pressure on surrounding hospitals.