Iain De Jong wrote the book on ending homelessness.
The Book on Ending Homelessness, is a guide for those in social work, policymakers and anyone who is interested to gain perspective on the issues that unhoused people face.
He’s been working with the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) and today he is sharing his expertise to help staff and community partners better address the needs of unhoused people.
“Timmins is on the right path when it comes to the work that’s been done to provide some of the supports for housing,” he said. “It hasn’t been lost on this community that many of the most vulnerable in the community need supports.”
In the Cochrane District, 213 unhoused people accessed one of the services CDSSAB or its partners offer in the last 90 days.
There are 104 people who are identified as chronically homeless in that system, meaning they have been unhoused for six months in the last year, or 18 months in the last three years.
The number of unhoused people in the district could be higher due people not accessing shelter services or couch surfing, meaning they are staying short-term with friends and family.
CDSSAB serves Timmins, Iroquois Falls, Cochrane, Moosonee, Matheson, Smooth Rock Falls, Kapuskasing and Hearst.
CDSSAB has received a boost in funding from the provincial government, from $2 million per year to $6 million per year, and the work to figure out where that funding needs to go is part of what De Jong is speaking about.
“There are a few items that are rising to the top, it’d be premature to say conclusively what those are going to be,” said De Jong. “However, improving supports for people once they exit homelessness into housing so that they can stay in housing is really important, ensuring there are wrap-around services from multiple organizations, entities and departments to support people to thrive and continue on the pathway to helping people exit homelessness as rapidly as possible.”
On top of that work, De Jong said that examining the issue from a preventative perspective is also worth looking at.
“How can we help individuals, couples and families at the precipice of homelessness sustain their housing so they don’t need emergency services,” he said.
A lot of the stigma toward homelessness and people dealing with it comes from a place of misunderstanding, and building trust is key to helping people in the way they need, he said.
“Imposing our will upon people without developing relationships first that is trusting can result in people feeling like something is happening to them, rather than participating in something that will improve their life,” he said.
De Jong also said that, depending on the individual experiences and systemic issues that a person may have faced, building trust can be challenging but it is necessary.
“In this work, a solid foundational relationship is necessary to help people focus on the next steps they want to take in their life,” he said. “We need to take different approaches, for example, I as a social worker may not be the person you want to talk to, but if I were a peer support worker with lived experience maybe you’d be willing to talk to me.”
He said there is strength in diversity within the care support team, and every individual needs different things.
“The more diverse options and support we can offer people, the more likely they are to develop those relationships and trust and be able to explore opportunities to move forward,” he said.
As the system that CDSSAB has grows and shifts, De Jong said there needs to be clear communication with other organizations involved and with the people they are serving.
“The more robust the system of care, the more we have to think through how do people know who to call, who to email, who to text,” he said. “What I think is magnificent about how the DSSAB is growing is that it’s becoming that more robust system of care, so now there is the matter of coordination, collaboration and continuity to sort out.”
De Long said that communication between agencies and departments to make sure people don’t have to repeat the same information over and over is key to making these systems accessible.
“If you’ve done my program and going to another program, how do I make sure all the benefits from your engagement with me follow you to the next organization instead of starting from scratch or having to tell their story again, which often makes people feel re-traumatized,” he said.
The need for education between these departments has been something he’s been hearing through the sessions with CDSSAB and other community partners during his time in Timmins.
“Some parties we’ve engaged in consultation have been really clear, ‘I don’t know who does what when’,” said De Jong. “Part of the education is also clearing up misinformation and miscommunication.”
He said, overall the work that is going on in the city to address the needs of those accessing help with housing is promising.
“This is all part of the pains of growth, but it’s not an insurmountable problem,” he said. “We can get to a place where as the system evolves, so does our communication strategy, so people understand where to go, who to talk to, and what they’re going to get as a result.”