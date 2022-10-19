ST. MARY’S – In an unprecedented mid-term council election last week, Greg Wier and James Fuller were reconfirmed as warden and deputy warden, respectively, of the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s.
The move at the regular council meeting on Oct. 11 fulfilled a directive approved during its inaugural meeting on Oct. 28, 2020, following the last municipal election, which reduced the terms of office for both positions from four to two years.
At that time, Wier explained to The Journal that the new term limits would give “other members of council more of an opportunity to take a more active role without having to wait four years before putting their names forward. It [would also] give more people a better perspective about how things are run.”
At last week’s council election, Wier accepted his nomination by Councillor Beulah Malloy (District 4) and seconded by Councillor Fuller (District 6). Fuller then accepted his nomination from Councillor Everett Baker (District 7), and seconded by Councillor Courtney Mailman (District 1). There were no challengers.
Following the Oct. 17, 2020, election, Wier — who lives in Aspen and works at High-Crest Nursing Home — edged out incumbent Councillor Peggy Kaiser-Kirk (District 8) for the warden’s job after a vote of 4-3. Fuller — a semi-retired public servant and police sergeant who lives on Lochiel Lake — defeated Malloy for the deputy warden post. Kaiser-Kirk subsequently resigned from council and was replaced by Councillor James Harpell in a special byelection.
“We have a very diverse group now,” Wier said at the time. “I think the majority of our councillors are new. And I’m hoping that with the fresh thoughts of the new councillors, and the wisdom of the incumbent councillors who are left, we can move forward and represent the people of the District of St. Mary’s to the best of our abilities.”
At last week’s meeting, council also approved its Oct. 5 committee of the whole recommendations to retain the warden system, over an elected mayoralty process, and reducing the number of polling districts in the municipality from seven to five.