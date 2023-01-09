The temporary appointments Enniskillen Township made last summer in regards to its animal control and shelter services have now become permanent.
Enniskillen Township Council passed a bylaw on Dec. 5, which appoints Jeff Dewhirst as the animal control officer, as well as the Sarnia Humane Society to provide shelter services. These same appointments were made just after the June 30 retirement of Vicki Kyle who provided the same services out of the Glencoe Animal Shelter, for not only Enniskillen Township, but also nine other municipalities including the Township of Warwick and the Town of Petrolia.
The Municipality of Adelaide Metcalfe posted a request for proposals on behalf of itself and the other municipalities to fill the animal control role. Enniskillen Township had until November with anyone who had shown interest in the request for proposals, but in the end decided to continue with Dewhirst and the Sarnia Humane Society.
Dewhirst currently operates an animal control business in Brigden. Enniskillen Township will be paying $90 for each dog that is taken to the Sarnia Humane Society. It is estimated there are less than 10 dogs taken to the shelter from Enniskillen Township each year.