Stettler county council forgave a large tax penalty bill although councillors disagreed on the details of the forgiveness right up until the actual vote. The resolution was made at the regular Aug. 9 meeting of council.
Councillors read a report from tax clerk Sharon Larsen noting a taxpayer with several years of unpaid property taxes on tax roll #431402 was requesting the penalties be forgiven while he paid off the debt owing.
“The ratepayer is asking council to kindly consider forgiveness on penalties accrued during the period of 2020 to 2023 totalling $3,129.87 or a portion of these penalties,” stated Larsen’s memo to council.
“The ratepayer has suffered from hardships during COVID which devastated their business, family passing and loss of employment leaving them behind on their affairs. They are just now being able to meet some of their obligations. The resident has given the county a cheque for $10,000 postdated for August 15.
“This property had a tax notification placed on the title in 2022 which starts the tax recovery process and is scheduled to go to the 2023 tax sale.
In order to remove the property from the 2023 tax sale $13,950.26 would have to be paid in full.”
The memo included a letter from the property owner which had all identification removed other than an address, MER 4 RGE 19 TWP 38 SW Plan 0625480 Block 1 Lot 2, requesting the penalties be forgiven.
“The last few years before and during the COVID crisis I would like you to know have been exceptionally hard for our family,” stated the letter. “With several deaths of family and friends and our loss of employment which had a cascading effect on our other business which was just getting up and running in the Stettler area. It would greatly help us to meet all these obligations if you would help me by removing the interest penalties on our Stettler property.”
It was clarified later in the meeting the property owner was asking for the penalties of $3,129.87 be forgiven with the unpaid tax bill of $10,000 to be covered by Aug. 15 through a post-dated cheque.
Reeve Larry Clarke asked what effect that would have on the tax auction for this property, and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Yvette Cassidy stated the auction would be cancelled.
Larsen stated the Municipal Government Act (MGA) gives councillors the authority to forgive taxes and penalties, and noted the decision was up to them. However, Larsen noted the MGA does charge councillors to make their decision equitably with other taxpayers who paid penalties and other property owners who paid their taxes on time.
Coun. James Nibourg noted that by his math even forgiving the figure quoted plus the $10,000 cheque there was still $300 outstanding. Cassidy responded the county expected that $300 would be paid later.
Nibourg made a motion that the County of Stettler forgive the penalties of $3,129.87 owing on tax roll #431402 if the post-dated cheque clears, adding that the property owner appeared to be making good faith efforts to pay their bill.
Reeve Clarke balked at the motion, stating it seemed to be precedent-setting.
“To me, it’s setting the wrong direction forward,” said Clarke. The reeve stated the County of Stettler has late property taxes come in every year and those people all paid the penalties. Clarke stated he was in favour of helping the family but preferred the penalties stay in place and made good through a payment plan.
Coun. Ernie Gendre agreed, adding many residents, himself included, have gone through tough times and he didn’t feel it was fair to put someone’s burden onto someone else’s shoulders.
Several times during the discussion councillors mentioned the County of Stettler's handling of delinquent property taxes owing from the oil and gas industry. Larsen pointed out the rules for unpaid oil and gas property taxes are different from those of residential property.
Coun. Nibourg acknowledged the difference between energy industry and residential taxes as the municipality has authority over residential property while the Government of Alberta has given oil and gas companies “...a free ride...taking full advantage of screwing over municipalities.” Nibourg and several others noted the County of Stettler has granted requests to forgive penalties in the past.
Coun. Justin Stevens stated this situation involved someone’s family home and he was in favour of coming to an agreement to avoid the tax auction as long as it involved paying the unpaid property tax bill.
The property owner appeared at the meeting but was never identified. The property owner stated his businesses included oil industry and farming.
Coun. Dave Grover stated he was not in favour of forgiving the penalties but rather offering a payment plan for the property owner to make good on them.
Coun. Gendre made an amendment to Nibourg's motion forgiving $2,769.87, in effect keeping $360 of penalties or fees on the bill apparently to cover any expenses the County of Stettler incurred in this situation.
That amendment was passed by a 4 to 3 vote, Couns. Nibourg, Les Stulberg and Paul Mackay opposed.
Councillors then unanimously approved forgiving $2,769.87 in penalties on tax roll #431402 contingent on the Aug. 15 post-dated cheque clearing.