Crown lawyers have stayed a second-degree murder charge against a Cambridge Bay woman.
Jada Nulliayuk was charged in September 2021 in the death of a man in the community. She was 20 years old at the time.
Prosecutors entered the stay of charges on Monday, said Public Prosecution Service of Canada spokesperson Nathalie Houle.
“No reasons for the stay were provided to the court in this case,” Houle wrote to Nunatsiaq News.
In a news release in 2021, police said they had responded to a call for a domestic disturbance on Sept. 10, 2021, in Cambridge Bay. A man later left the home by ambulance to the local health centre, where he died.