WALKERTON – Brockton celebrated everything downtown with Summer Streetfest on July 21.
What started as a way to welcome people back to downtown after COVID has continued – it was too much fun not to keep going, especially with the newly-opened Market Garden creating a perfect focal point for festivities.
While the younger set enjoyed games and entertainment, their parents took in sidewalk sales and specials in the shops – everything from fashion and home décor to food.
The Market Garden stage was in constant use, and the nearby tables and sitting areas were filled.
The fun started with Children’s Zumba and continued with the Celtic Academy Canada, Petunia the Clown, Family Yoga, story time with the Walkerton library and music with Greg McLean.
There was a musical “petting zoo” where people could try out musical instruments – violins and wind instruments with Sistema Walkerton and A & R Music, balloon animals, and a chance to help make a colourful mural and garden rocks for the park.
However, there was plenty to do throughout downtown, including Rural Strength and Conditioning’s Awesome Obstacle Course at Memory Lane Park, and music at Axe ‘N Gear.