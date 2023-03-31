LISTOWEL – The cold and snowy weather this weekend only heightened the harsh reality that people experiencing homelessness face during the ‘This is Home’ event this past Saturday and Sunday.
“People navigate all these paths in all of the different storms of life, so for us to be out here, I think it’s quite an honour in that regard,” expressed Andrea Charest, Listowel It Takes A Village director, of the not-so-nice weather for the event.
For the third consecutive year, It Takes A Village held its annual fundraiser in an effort to raise awareness and continue the conversation surrounding local homelessness and other social issues in Perth County. The event saw four teams this year spend 24 hours in the cold outdoors, with only tents as shelter.
The group started at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 and remained in the elements until 8 a.m. Sunday, March 26. There were many different events planned throughout the 24-hour period, such as opening and closing ceremonies with Indigenous artist Christin Dennis, exhibits by local artists who have experienced homelessness, and time spent in the community learning about the experiences of immigration and language barriers, as well as community members sharing their lived experiences of navigating mental illness, substance dependency, withdrawal and relapse.
