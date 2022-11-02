All members present.
Request For Decision (RFD)
Council reviewed one RFD:
· Tamarack Health Advisory Council: Councillor Goebel has been approved by Alberta Health Services to be on the Tamarack Health Advisory Council for three years. Council passed a motion to appoint Councillor Goebel to the Tamarack Health Advisory Council for a term of 3 years, starting Oct. 1, 2022.
CAO Report
· Met with Community Futures Yellowhead East on Oct. 13 regarding economic initiatives and plans.
· Submitted the Cooperative Investment application to Travel Alberta on behalf of the Golden Triangle members on Oct. 13.
· Working on the new Quality Management Plan for the Alberta Safety Codes Council.
· Working on the Budget and other required financial plans.
· Working on progress reports for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund grant.
· The UCP released its new cabinet on Oct. 21.
Operations And Infrastructure
· Asphalt contractors have completed this year’s pavement repairs.
· The arena ice is wrapping up and will be open to the public on Oct. 24.
· PW has started with preparations for the holiday season, including lite up, as time allows.
· PW and water plant operators are working on sanitary lagoon maintenance items.
Reports
· Councillor Bob Clermont reported on a Community Matters meeting. Changing the speed limits in residential areas to 30 km/hr was discussed.
· Councillor Jeff Goebel reported on participating in the recording of a video about policies on Oct. 26 for the Alberta Library Trustees Association to be used in a series of webinars.
· Councillor Liz Krawiec reported on a change in the national Community Futures program; the designation of “youth” now includes people up to 34 years old.
-Community Futures Yellowhead East completed a strategic planning session.
Councillor Krawiec also reported on an Economic Development Committee/Working Group meeting on Oct. 17. They are looking for ideas and suggestions about what they should work on next.
· Councillor Terry Kuyek reported on a GROWTH Alberta meeting on Oct. 13 in Ft. Assiniboine. They are discussing inviting stakeholders to a meeting in January to discuss the needs and priorities of current and potential members and what they would like to see from their Regional Economic Development Alliance (GROWTH Alberta).