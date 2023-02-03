In a story late last year about Uxville, the busy industrial park to the west of Goodwood which is home to 39 thriving businesses and hundreds of employees, the Cosmos promised to take a closer look at some local industrial businesses in a series of articles this year. While it’s easy to walk into a retail business at any time, the same can’t be done with these fascinating workplaces, so the Cosmos will do the visiting for you!
Uxbridge’s industries aren’t limited to Uxville, of course. Think of the Hela spice factory beside the Legion, or Banjo Cider on Sandford Road. But this story does indeed begin in Uxville, and with a company which exemplifies why the Cosmos is doing this series. Driving west past Goodwood, one can’t help but notice the headquarters for Choko Motorsports on the hill to the right – a white and red building with an electronic sign advertising its latest deals. Choko Motorsports… they must sell snowmobiles, right? Well, there is another company in Uxville that does that, but Choko has a different story, although the beginning of the story is connected to snowmobiles…
When Jamie Hakonson, co-owner and director of marketing for the firm, invited the Cosmos in for a chat, she said she could spare a half hour, because it was a hectic time for her and the company’s 40 employees. Almost two hours later, we were still touring the various fascinating corners of the 30,000 square foot facility, and we’d probably only skimmed the surface of all the things the 40-year-old family business is involved in.
“Things began in our garage near Stouffville,” says Hakonson. “My dad, Ed Hakonson, had worked for Yamaha for a few years. He designed a snowmobile suit for them which proved pretty popular. After a while, he thought maybe he could turn this design talent into a business. He was right. My mom Heidi and the kids all helped, and we didn’t look back.”
It wasn’t long before Choko moved into a space on Stouffville’s Tenth Line, near the Stouffville Market. By then, the business had expanded into a variety of custom apparel, for an expanding list of clients, as well as creating its own product lines. After 20 years, Choko was bursting at the seams, and moved to its present location.
Since that move, the company has morphed into three distinct businesses. The core is still Choko, which designs, develops and distributes complete lines of clothing and accessories for a number of large corporate clients, including GM and Kubota. The showroom is currently hung with the spring line for Snap-On Tools.
“All across North America,” Hakonson says, “mechanics are working on their customers’ cars. Maybe their coveralls or caps recognize the tools of their trade with a Snap-on Tools logo. Maybe they have a cool vividly coloured t-shirt with a catchy automotively-themed slogan, and again the Snap-On insignia. Those items are for the most part our designs. When the Snap-On sales person visits the shop, they offer these things as incentives to buy their tools, and of course it ends up promoting their company, too. With Kubota or GM, the market expands to the general public. When you walk into the dealership to look at a new truck or tractor, you can also get a nice shirt or toque for a very reasonable price, or probably free if you end up getting the truck!”
The second business in the family, Fast Eddie Authentic Apparel, is similar to Choko in that it offers licensed apparel and accessories. The difference, as the name implies, is the turnaround. With Fast Eddie, the Choko team will create and build a custom piece for you, to help promote your company with products they design and develop themselves. The photo here shows the shop embroidering a variety of shirts with the logo of a small company. No job too small, no deadline too soon, that’s Fast Eddie’s modus operandi.
The third business in the group has little to do with the family patriarch’s talent for clothing design, and everything to do with his passion for fast cars.
“My dad developed polio when he was three months old, but that’s never slowed him down,” says Hakonson proudly. “He was the Easter Seals Timmy when he was nine. He may have had problems moving on his legs, but put him behind the wheel of a powerful machine, that’s a different story.”
So Ed Hakonson Racing was a natural offshoot of that fascination. The company, with Jamie and her husband Jason Hathaway at the helm, operates four teams on Canada’s NASCAR Pinty’s circuit, competing every spring and summer in a series of events across the country from Alberta to Newfoundland. All four cars fit in one huge semi and an attached trailer, with up to 30 people joining the team trackside. Jason is in charge of race operations, and was the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s champion. Ed can usually be found in the pits, cheering his people on. His efforts, on and off the track, led to Ed’s induction into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame three years ago.
And Choko’s obsession with things automotive doesn’t end in Uxville. They are the principal sponsor of the tractor pull at the Uxbridge Fall Fair, and contribute money or products to a number of auto-themed charity events across Ontario.
“Our business deals a lot in internal combustion,” laughs Hakonson, “but the building itself tries to balance that with solar panels and geothermal heating. We like to say our social responsibility’s on our roof, not on our t-shirts.”
Speaking of the building, it divides neatly into five zones: graphic design and fashion design studios; a showroom with rotating product displays, which can be toured in person or virtually; a shop floor where the finishing touches are applied to clothing or other products (principal apparel construction happens elsewhere in Canada or offshore); and a huge warehouse where products live until being shipped. Sales, accounting and purchasing offices are also on site. Choko takes great pride in personally overseeing the development of every product, from conception to client delivery.
And what happened during the pandemic?
“Some of our clients, like Kubota and Snap-On Tools, were deemed essential, so things didn’t change a lot for them,” says Hakonson. “For the rest, we took a couple of weeks to plan, then we pivoted to making custom courtesy masks. Graphic and fashion design are what we do.”