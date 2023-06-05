At the May 29 meeting of the Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education , superintendent Dr. Dwayne Zarichny presented the four-year education plan for 2023-27. Strategic priorities are Catholicity, health and wellness, quality teaching and learning, and the new school building project.
The four strategic priorities have between two and four outcomes with performance measures listed below each, providing an easier way to provide updates.
“One of the comments that we’ve received from the board in past meetings over the past number of years was that we would like to have the goals measurable,” said Zarichny.
Quality teaching and learning has undergone significant changes. The second outcome is about leadership and was a topic highlighted in the meeting the board had with the Bishop a couple weeks ago.
“Looking specifically at the leadership enhancement program, which will help with pending opportunities for leadership in the school division… We have a number of administrators that will be nearing retirement in the not so distant future. One of the interesting things that Nick (Gale) and I will be working on in the fall is establishing a women in leadership cohort for the jurisdiction. There is some great work that is being done in the province and so we will be able to capitalize on that work.”
MHCBE will also be implementing a new approach to student services delivery starting in the fall of 2023. Zarichny stated it would take a year, if not longer in some cases, to fully implement the new plan.
The feasibility study is currently being conducted regarding fundraising for the new school building project. Zarichny also said he hopes to have a meeting before the end of June with Alberta Infrastructure. Following this meeting, community work and stakeholder engagement will begin to happen.
“Every year this is one of the better plans in the province in terms of design and they use it as a role model for other divisions that are struggling,” Zarichny told the board. “It flows well, it’s easy to read, especially for parents, and that’s why I think Alberta Education likes to use it as an example.”