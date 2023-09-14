A new consultation program from the Regional District of Nanaimo is available to assist about 50 homeowners with reducing their homes’ energy footprints.
The regional district launched the home energy navigator program, which it says is designed to streamline home energy upgrades in duplexes, townhomes and single-family homes. The free program is open to homeowners in all electoral areas and municipalities in the RDN. Those who register can work with independent experts who can provide advice on switching from fossil fuel to electric heating/cooling systems as well as how to access local, provincial and federal rebates.
“We’ve heard from residents that they’re interested in upgrading their homes but are unsure about how to do so. In addition to the expert advice available, the program will reduce confusion and save time for residents through access to a virtual home energy consultation, ongoing customized support, online resources, webinars and workshops,” Vanessa Craig, RDN Chair, said via press release.
The pilot program is administered by non-profit City Green Solutions and is expected to run through December 2023 or Spring 2024, depending on how quickly spots fill up. With a total cost of just under $60,000, the program is partially funded by the provincial local government climate action program with $30,000 coming from some of the RDN’s share of one-time provincial growing communities funding and the balance from taxes, RDN staff said.
“We estimate that approximately 50 residents can be supported through the pilot program, but the actual number depends on the amount of support each applicant needs from the program,” Jessica Beaubier, RDN climate change and resilience coordinator, said.
Based on 2021 data on building energy use provided to local governments by the province, the RDN says 19 per cent of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions produced in the regional district come from the energy use in buildings – 70 per cent of that is from residential buildings and encompasses usage for space heating and cooling, water heating and running household or commercial electric appliances.
“The RDN does not have a count of the number of homes using fossil fuel heating systems across the region, so the province’s estimates of the volume of different fuel types used by buildings is used, including wood heating,” Beaubier said. “Natural gas and home heating oil account for about 75 per cent of residential GHG emissions. Switching these systems to efficient, low-carbon electric heating (e.g., heat pumps) is one of the easiest ways to reduce household emissions. Heat pumps can also make a difference for wood-heated homes as wood combustion is about 14 per cent of residential GHG emissions.”
Homeowners can sign up for the program at www.homeenergynav.ca/rdn/.