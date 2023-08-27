The aftermath of a recent storm continues to impact Lakeshore as Lakeshore Town Hall and the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre remained inaccessible to the public due to prolonged power outages. The outage, stemming from the storm that struck the area the previous night, has prompted the deployment of emergency backup generators to maintain the essential operations of water treatment and stormwater pumps.
Numerous regions within Lakeshore are grappling with power outages caused by fallen trees and damaged powerlines, making restoration efforts challenging for utility crews. Concerned individuals are encouraged to consult the Hydro One Outage Map for real-time updates regarding power outages.
Officials are urging caution as the community copes with the aftermath. Downed power lines pose a significant hazard, and residents are strongly advised to avoid them. Motorists are also cautioned against traversing flooded roads, which could pose risks to individuals and vehicles.
Amid the flooding concerns, residents residing in inundated areas are advised to exercise restraint in water usage within their homes. This measure is crucial in preventing sewage backups, meaning activities such as showering, toilet flushing, dishwashing, and using washing machines should be temporarily suspended.
Sharing her message, Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey said: “On behalf of Council and the residents of Lakeshore, I’d like to express my gratitude to all the people who’ve worked countless hours in response to the extreme rainfall and storm events we experienced over the past two days.”
“Our staff have worked through both nights to do what they can to keep our systems operational and the citizens of Lakeshore safe, and we appreciate their dedication.”
“However, we’re not out of the woods yet,” she added.
“I am personally impacted by basement flooding, and I know the stress that it can bring to our residents. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by these events,” she concluded.
For comprehensive information regarding the flooding situation and preventive measures, individuals are encouraged to visit Lakeshore.ca/Flooding.