Nearly a year after a destructive derecho wind storm levelled large swathes of Peterborough city and county and other south-central Ontario areas, the provincial government is directing the Ontario Energy Board to carry out consultations on proposals to strengthen the reliability of Ontario’s electricity grid.
The OEB is the province’s independent regulator of Ontario’s electricity and natural gas sectors.
The OEB aims to provide Energy Minister Todd Smith with advice this summer, including how best to make sure Ontario families and businesses have access to dependable electricity in the face of a rise in extreme weather events.
“Disruptions to electricity supply caused by extreme weather create significant financial and safety risks for Ontarians,” Smith stated in a press release.
“Our government is ensuring that Ontario’s electricity system continues to adapt to these changing conditions so that it remains resilient and continues to deliver reliable electricity to families and businesses both now and in the future”
Energy infrastructure, particularly electricity, is an invaluable resource that plays a crucial role in enabling infrastructure that “protects the most vulnerable, including health care, telecommunications, water and food,” according to the release.
In recent years, parts of the province have been hit hard by major storms.
On May 21, 2022, an extremely powerful windstorm ripped through southern Ontario — and the Peterborough area was not spared.
The unforgiving derecho left parts of Peterborough city, along with several badly hit areas across the county, devastated.
Sheared trees toppled onto homes and vehicles, and in most Peterborough County townships, the trail of destruction resulted in downed power lines and road closures, leading to widespread power outages for residents, in some cases, for several days, after a large tower on the main line feeding power to the Peterborough area from the south was toppled by the storm.
Peterborough city, county and several townships declared a state of emergency in the wake of the storm.
In the Jack Lake area — cottagers in both North Kawartha Township and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township were severely impacted by the storm — residents were left frustrated, angry and feeling abandoned by elected officials, claiming they received next to no help during the cleanup process.
After Smith’s direction to the OEB last year, it released a draft report highlighting resilience measures and is now working with local utilities and other electricity service providers on what the next steps could be to boost resilience and responsiveness, while keeping an eye on cost efficiencies,” the provincial release stated.
Increasing redundancies in the grid, ensuring equipment is on hand, reinforcing poles in areas prone to damage and the deployment of automated components to instantly pinpoint where crews are needed are among the measures outlined in the report.
“With a generational energy transition underway, alongside the prospect of increased severe weather events, this project has significant importance,” stated Susanna Zagar, chief executive officer of the Ontario Energy Board.
“We are in this together and, with consumers in our focus, we are working with our stakeholders toward the creation of a road map to achieve greater grid resiliency.”
Ontario’s demand for electricity continues to surge as a result of electrification and economic growth, so the provincial government is aiming to take steps to protect its grid.
“The power needs to be there when families and businesses in Peterborough-Kawartha flip the switch,” stated Dave Smith, MPP for Peterborough—Kawartha.
“I’m glad our government is thinking ahead and preparing for extreme weather events now, to provide families and businesses with the peace of mind they need to ensure the continued growth of Ontario’s economy and access to reliable, affordable and clean electricity.”
May 2022’s EF-2 derecho, which impacted the country’s most densely populated region — the Windsor-Quebec City corridor — has been characterized by meteorologists as one of the most impactful storms in Canadian history.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.