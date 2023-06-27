Kakabeka Falls, Ont. — Kakabeka Falls residents may notice a rather large A-frame structure going up this summer a short drive northwest of the village, but it won’t be someone’s fancy cottage.
A Fort William First Nation-based consulting company is erecting the $300,000 building to expand its existing “land-based” training and eco-tourism operation.
“It’s going to have a large, open space that we can use for educational training and for social events,” Andy Graham, of Graham & Graham Consulting, said on Monday.
The company purchased the 57-hectare former farm on O’Connor Township’s Smart Road last year. Accommodating the 2,900-square-foot, A-frame building required a zoning bylaw amendment, which was approved by the municipality’s council without opposition.
“The township has been very supportive,” Graham said.
A federal loan was obtained for the building project. Graham said he expects it to be completed before the end of summer.
Clients include schools and Indigenous groups seeking training, personal development or therapy.
The business has just under 10 employees but aims to double that amount, Graham said.
Thomas Richardson, who has operated a service station and machine repair business in Kakabeka Falls for 20 years, said he’s not surprised by an up-tick in entrepreneurial projects in the village and nearby areas.
“It’s a nice, quaint place, with low crime,” Richardson said. “Any new infrastructure would be a plus.”