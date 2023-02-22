Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
THORNLOE - Although small, the Village of Thornloe is working to keep up with changes and move forward in 2023.
The village is working to improve its connections with residents and carry on maintenance and improvements in the community, particularly after 2022, which was a busy year.
Village clerk-treasurer Trish Addison, who is new to the position, outlined the municipality's objectives for the new year.
The village is starting a Facebook page "to reach and engage our residents," she said.
"We are hoping to re-establish our recreation committee," she added.
The village is also now "working towards electronic options for residents to pay taxes, making it more convenient."
Addison added that the municipality expects ditching will be occurring in the community this summer in preparation for the Ministry of Transportation's highway reconstruction program which is expected to take place in 2024 and ’25.
The municipality will be looking at the possibility of hiring summer students, or engaging student volunteers, to help with upgrades and clean-up of Thornloe's cemetery, said Addison.
In 2022 the village completed the addition of a new roof for its municipal building and also completed a clean-up of its lagoon.
The municipality also carried out upgrading projects and maintenance on its road for a price of $80,000. The road improvements were funded through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund, said Addison.
Thornloe council hired her in 2022 to fill the position held by long-time clerk-treasurer Reynald Rivard who retired. Rivard is still on staff until the end of February to assist with the transition.
Wayne Miller was acclaimed to the position of reeve, changing places with outgoing reeve Pauline Peddie who is now a councillor. Incumbent councillors Rob Addison, Cher Kiff and Allan Peddie all remained with the council for the new term.