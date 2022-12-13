Immigrant women are the least likely Canadians to be found in boardrooms and in high-level executive roles, according to a new study by Statistics Canada.
The study provides the first socio-economic profile of immigrant women at admission who have reached management positions in their careers once employed in Canada, said the report authors. See the full report: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/en/catalogue/11-621-M2022017
“Recent findings showed that immigrant women were underrepresented in decision-making roles, as 18 per cent of executive women were immigrants, while immigrant women accounted for one in four Canadian women workers,” the report said.
According to Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP’s latest diversity report, women held 26 per cent of a total of 5,112 board seats among Canadian companies. See the full diversity report here: https://www.osler.com/en/resources/governance/2022/report-2022-diversity-disclosure-practices-diversity-and-leadership-at-canadian-public-companies
“After eight years, the change to board composition in Canada is now obvious and widespread as Canadian boards have surpassed several important diversity milestones on their journey to include more diverse perspectives in decision-making at senior levels within the organization,” noted the report.
However, just 10 per cent of board positions were held by directors who are members of visible minorities, Indigenous peoples or persons with a disability.
“Eight years is a long time to achieve the milestones that have been reached to date,” the report says.
“And it will take considerable, sustained effort to achieve gender parity and representation by other diverse groups that approximates the demographics of the population in Canada.”
Other key findings in the Statistics Canada study include: