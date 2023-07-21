A trio of singer-songwriters, including local favourite Seth Anderson, helped launch a jam-packed 2023 Dooryard Arts Festival.
More than 100 music lovers filed into the Royal Canadian Legion in downtown Woodstock Thursday, July 20, to hear Anderson, Jon Creeden and Chad Price.
Anderson, a Carleton County native, made a triumphant homecoming, headlining the festival's first show, which continues through Saturday, July 22, with a bonus show on Sunday.
Anderson, who now resides in Calgary, shared new songs from his upcoming album to be released on a yet-to-be-determined date. He also performed many of the fan favourites from previous albums.
Creeden, a singer-songwriter and recording artist from Louisburg, N.S., interrupted his coast-to-coast touring to open the night of music at the Legion.
Price, a performer of many genres and lead singer for a pair of bands brought his solo acoustic act to Woodstock.
Dooryard's first night of the annual tribute to the arts included screening the New Brunswick film, The Last Lucivee, at Connell House.
The movie, created and directed by Matthew Brown and Janice Wright Cheney, with a score by Zachary Greer, was shot in New Brunswick. An artist talkback followed the screening.
The Dooryard Arts Festival shifts into a new gear on Friday, July 21, with the first night of performances on the Main Stage on the Woodstock waterfront. Festival veterans Cathy Hutch, Robert Thomas and the Session Men and Colin Fowlie will take the stage under the big tent.
Dee Hernandez will close the Friday night of music.
Uncorked Tours will be onsite serving beverages.
Admission for the night of music is $25, or a $60 festival pass provides access to all the weekend's many events.
Hutch, a recording artist and EMCA stage veteran, has a strong New Brunswick following for her classic rock, blues, folk and country originals and covers.
Fowlie, an acclaimed singer-songwriter and recording artist, returns to Dooryard, bringing his mix of folk, rock, blues and Americana/Canadiana sound to the stage.
Thomas, a 2023 ECMA Entertainer of the Year nominee, is a veteran singer, songwriter and stage performer. He is backed by the Session Men — acclaimed musicians Ray Legere, Jon Arsenault and Maxime Forbes.
A multi-talented and 2023 ECMA Award nominee, Hernandez will close Friday's Main Stage extravaganza with a Latin flair. The singer, composer and dancer offers a blend of Latin jazz, rhythm and blues and pop that draws on her Cuban roots.
The Dooryard Festival continues on Saturday with a full day of art, a vendors' market, music, comedy and family events.
Check out the Dooryard Arts Festival website and Facebook page for the details and schedule.