The Halton Regional Police Service has identified the victim of a vehicle fire that occurred on November 27 in Dundas Street, Burlington.
The police are now classifying it as a homicide and the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jerwin Belmonte, resident of Edmonton Alberta, who had recently relocated to Toronto.
A police statement said Belmonte was last seen alive in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East in Toronto on the 26th of November 2022.
Investigators are appealing to individuals who may have had contact with Belmonte on or prior to November 26th or those that may have information about his murder.
Police have said they would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the fire, traveled in the area of Dundas Street between Bronte Road & Appleby Line, or who may have any dashcam footage from November 27 between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. within the areas of Highway 407 (north), Appleby Line (west), Bronte Road (east) and QEW / 403 (south).