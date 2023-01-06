About a week before Christmas, Riverside Elders Home was filled with decorations, yuletide music, and the laughter of residents and their families.
The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but perhaps no one more than elders, a group that is both vulnerable to the dangers of the virus and among those with the most to lose by putting life on hold. But with pandemic restrictions finally eased, it was the normalest - which is to say the merriest - holiday celebration the elders have been able to enjoy in a long time.
“After three years, it was great for the morale of the residents,” said Anne Trentin, an orderly at Riverside. “The ambiance was calm and joyous.”
Last year, with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 raging, Riverside was unable to hold a holiday celebration for the elders. They were permitted to come and go, but for some of the centre’s seven residents, this is not possible. That’s why there’s nothing like bringing the celebration to them, especially around a holiday meal prepared by the kitchen staff.
Each resident was allowed to invite two family members to join the celebration at the December 17 event.
“Families that came stayed for close to three hours with their loved ones,” said Trentin. “What (we) enjoyed most was the residents who had smiles from ear to ear.”
While the celebration as a group took place December 17, some elders booked time in the visitation room to have their families visit on Christmas Day.
Adding to the joyousness of the holiday season, the elders were provided gifts by the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK).
“I realized we were giving something for the children of the community and food baskets to families, and I thought that it would be nice to give the elders something,” said MCK chief Denise David, who asked MCK finance manager Ami-Lee Hannaburg for assistance.
“To me, it was more about helping them with everyday needs,” she said. “I hope they enjoyed it, and I wish them all the best in 2023.”
According to administrative assistant team lead Sandra Harding, the celebration was a step toward normalcy, despite the ongoing need to shield residents from the dangers of the virus.
She recalls community barbecues, replete with live music, in the days before COVID-19. “These are things they used to have, so slowly we’re going to be bringing back as much as we can,” said Harding. The challenge now is to find a middle ground to limit exposure while encouraging bonding.
Staff are already discussing the possibility of having events similar to the Christmas dinner to mark dates like Valentine’s Day or Easter. According to Harding, it is critical to ensure that some days stand out as special, as things can get repetitive at the residence.
“My goal is to make them as comfortable as possible and enjoy every moment that they can,” she said.
“They become our family. I spend a lot of time with them. I want to have them treated as I would want my own family, as though it were my mother that were in there.”